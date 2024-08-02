Meet Mick Jagger's eight children – from glamorous jewellery designer to gorgeous actress

Mick Jagger has lived a rock and roll lifestyle and the Rolling Stones frontman has fathered eight children with five women over the course of his life.

However, the singing legend has also been dealt heartbreak when it comes to his parenting experience, with Mick's long-term girlfriend, Marianne Faithfull tragically suffering a miscarriage while eight months pregnant with what would have been the pair's first child. The pair named their baby girl Corinna.

WATCH: Mick Jagger's youngest son mirrors famous dad's dance moves

Mick's eight children haven't followed in their father's musical footsteps with one of his daughters becoming a famous jewellery designer, while another is a budding actress.

Meet Mick's brood below, including a son who is only seven-years-old…

Karis Hunt Jagger, 53

© Anwar Hussein Karis (next to Mick) is the star's eldest child

Born on 4 November 1970, Karis is Mick's oldest child and he shares his daughter with ex-girlfriend, Marsha Hunt. Mick romanced Marsha even though she was married at the time, with the marriage ending following Marsha's pregnancy.

Karis originally graduated from the Yale with a history degree, but she soon entered the entertainment industry becoming a production assistant. The star has since become an executive producer on programmes like Netflix's High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America.

In 2000, she walked down the aisle with beau Jonathan Watson, and the pair have since started their own family, welcoming children Mazie and Zak.

Jade Jagger, 52

© Dave Benett Jade became a famous jewellery designer

Born on 21 October 1971, Jade is Mick's second child and he shares her with former girlfriend, actress and activist Bianca Jagger.

Jade has created quite the profile for herself becoming a talented jewellery designer and in 1996, she founded Jade Inc., an integrated fashion and jewellery brand. In 2001, she was appointed as a creative director for iconic brand Garrand & Co, where she designed the Jagger Dagger, an 18-carat white gold sword.

Alongside her jewellery career, Jade has worked as a lingerie model and interior designer.

During her education, Jade started a long-term relationship with classmate Piers Jackson, and the pair welcomed two daughters: Assisi (b. 1992) and Amba (b. 1996). The designer married graphic designer Adrian Fillary in 2012 and the pair have since welcomed son Ray (b. 2014).

Jade became a grandmother in 2014 when Assisi welcomed daughter Ezra. Assisi has also given birth to daughter Romy (b. 2019), while Amba welcomed son River (b. 2019).

Elizabeth Jagger, 40

© Anwar Hussein Elizabeth is an actress and activist

Born on 2 March 1984, Elizabeth is Mick's third child and the first of four children who he shares with his ex-wife, Jerry Hall. Georgia briefly entered the entertainment world and had a role in the 2002 film Igby Goes Down.

The star has since became a political campaigner, with a lot of her efforts centred around the Equal Rights Amendment in the United States. The proposed amendment to the US constitution would prohibit discrimination on the basis of sex.

James Jagger, 38

© Kevin Mazur James got a starring role in Mick's drama Vinyl

Born on 28 August 1985, James is Mick's fourth child and like his older sister, he has entered the entertainment industry. James briefly followed in Mick's footsteps and sang and played guitar in band Turbogeist.

James has since gotten into acting and secured a leading role in the HBO series, Vinyl, which featured his father as an executive producer.

In February 2016, James married artist Anoushka Sharma. The couple had a second wedding two months later in the Catskills region of New York.

Georgia Jagger, 32

© Dave J Hogan Georgia walked in the closing ceremony of the 2012 Olympics

Born on 12 January 1992, Georgia is Mick's fifth child and has forged an incredible modelling career for herself, following in mum Jerry Hall's footsteps. Georgia started her career in 2008 and has modelled for legendary designers like Vivienne Westwood, Louis Vuitton and Marc Jacobs.

A particular career highlight came when Georgia was part of the 2012 Olympics closing ceremony, walking alongside the likes of Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and Lily Donaldson.

Georgia is currently an expectant mother, confirming the happy news alongside long-time partner Cambryan Sedlick in June.

Gabriel Jagger, 26

© Dave Benett Gabriel follows his father's career as a music journalist

Born on 9 December 1997, Gabriel is Mick's sixth child, and the youngest who he shares with Jerry Hall. Although Gabriel didn't pursue a music career, he's still not far away from his father's legacy as he runs music website WhyNow.

In July 2021, Gabriel walked down the aisle with bride Anouk Winzenried.

Lucas Morad-Jagger, 25

© Alex Davidson Lucas is known for his fashion sense

Born on 17 May 1999, Lucas is Mick's seventh child and he shares him with lingerie model Luciana Gimenez Morad; Mick's relationship with Jerry broke down due to his affair with Luciana.

Like his half-sister Georgia, Lucas has managed to craft a modelling career for himself being featured in the page of commON magazine and attending Paris Fashion Week.

Deveraux Jagger, seven

© FABRICE COFFRINI Mick was 73 when Deveraux was born

Deveraux is Mick's youngest child and he shares the youngster with girlfriend Melanie Hamrick. At the time of Deveraux's birth on 8 December 2016, Mick was 73. The doting father still shares plenty of photos of his young son on his social media feeds.