Taylor Sheridan's eye-watering net worth after Yellowstone success and massive new TV deal

Taylor Sheridan is the talented mastermind behind popular TV series like Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, Yellowstone and more. The TV star has earned a massive payout from Paramount over the years, however it appears he's ready for a change. Taylor recently signed a five-year film and TV deal with NBCUniversal, which will kick off in 2029, and will mark an end to his successful Paramount run. Not only will he be making the move to the rival streaming house, but so will 101 Studios, which produces all of his shows.

© Getty Images Taylor is the creator of Yellowstone and Tulsa King

After the big switch is set in place, he will exclusively make shows only for Universal platforms which includes Peacock and NBC. The Yellowstone star has a jaw-dropping net worth of $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Although it's hard to imagine that the multi-millionaire was once financially struggling, Taylor's rags to riches story rings true.

© Getty Images He wrote his first screenplay with $800 to his name

Over a decade ago, the director had only $800 to his name when he wrote his first screenplay about a man who owned a mega-ranch with the goal of preserving it and making it thrive. Coincidentally he had previously owned a 1,200 acre property and was a proud rancher, just like the characters he wrote about. He shared with The Hollywood Reporter: "Life imitating art was never my intention. That was my dream and I already had it. It was a great escape from the fact I was a failing actor living in West Hollywood. The plan was always to become a big movie star, then move back to a ranch and just do movies with Martin Scorsese when I felt like it. But that wasn't my path."

© Getty Images Taylor started off as an actor but became a screenwriter

Taylor candidly added: "I was a fair actor, but that's all I was ever going to be. Hollywood will tell you what you're supposed to do if you listen. If you're banging your head against the wall for 20 years trying to be an actor, maybe you shouldn't be an actor. But the first thing I ever wrote [the pilot for Mayor of Kingstown in 2011] got me meetings at every major network, at every agency. I had multiple people trying to buy it."

Instead of selling his script, the producer decided to keep it for himself. As the script stayed safe in a drawer, Taylor went on to write the hit film screenplays for Sicario, Hell or High Water and Wind River, before he made it big as a screenwriter for Tulsa King, Yellowstone and of course, Mayor of Kingstown.

© Getty Images He has an impressive net worth of over $100 million

When it comes to the director's vision, he remains undeterred from making his unique storytelling come to life. He revealed: "I spent the first 37 years of my life compromising. When I quit acting, I decided that I am going to tell my stories my way, period. If you don't want me to tell them, fine. Give them back and I'll find someone who does — or I won't, and then I’ll read them in some freaking dinner theater. But I won't compromise. There is no compromising." Looks like it literally paid off for Taylor to stick to his creative guns.