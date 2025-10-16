Paris Jackson's eye-watering inheritance from dad Michael Jackson revealed in new court filing

A new court filing has given insight into Paris Jackson's eye-watering inheritance. The "hit your knees" singer was only 11 years old when her father Michael Jackson, then 50, passed away over an acute overdose of the anesthetic propofol combined with sedatives, for which his physician Dr. Conrad Murray was later found responsible. A few months ago, the only daughter of the "Beat It" singer filed a petition against law firms in charge of her father's wealth over their "premium payouts," and now the lawyers' own filing has disclosed just how much money she has received from the estate.

Per E! News, in a filing made to the Superior Court of California on October 9, attorneys claim Paris "has received roughly $65 million from the Estate in benefits," and moreover argue that she "would have never received that had the Executors followed a typical playbook for an Estate like this one in July 2009."

Michael with Paris' mother Debbie Rowe in 1997

The outlet further reports that the filing maintains that Paris only received such a large sum because of the restructuring of the estate executed by the attorneys. A previous July 15 filing revealed that Michael was in over $500 million in debt at the time of his passing, and noted that the attorneys' payouts were made because of how they were able to turn around the late singer's finances, and subsequently turn it into such a powerful estate.

In addition to Paris, Michael was also a father to sons Prince Jackson, 28, and Bigi "Blanket" Jackson, 23, all three of whom are beneficiaries of his estate. In a June filing against the law firms, Paris alleged that her father's estate had "failed to provide adequate responses" as to why $625,000 was allocated as "premium payouts" to three separate law firms back in 2018 for unrecorded attorney time.

Paris is not one to shy away from publicly setting the record straight. Earlier this year, she confirmed she had broken up from her fiancé Justin Long when calling out The Sun on Twitter (now X), after they shared paparazzi photos of her crying, noting it was "weeks" after the anniversary of her father's death. She however maintained: "Those are breakup tears. y'all are [expletive] reaching again."

The singer was recently photographed with her aunt Janet Jackson at Paris Fashion Week

Earlier in the year, she again slammed some tabloid headlines about her, that had pointed out that she would be performing on the 16th anniversary of Michael's passing. In a video on Instagram she said: "So people are mad again. This time, I think, I guess one of the tour dates I'm supposed to be going out on tour with Incubus and Manchester Orchestra happens to be June 25," adding that it's of course "a very negative anniversary for me in my life and my family."

The Jackson siblings in 2024

Back in March, Incubus, a California-based rock band, announced that Paris and Manchester Orchestra would be joining their Morning View + The Hits tour in the U.S. and U.K. She further shared: "So, what I guess I have to explain to these people is that when ... you're not headlining these shows, you don't pick what date you perform." Paris added that as a supporting act, rather than the headliner, she wouldn't have luxe accommodations throughout the tour, and that she is "gonna be in a soccer mom van."

Paris and her fiancé split after three years together

"It's just me and my acoustic guitar and my sound guy, who happens to be my fiancé," she added, referring to Justin. "So, I'm gonna tell 'em, 'Sorry, guys, we can't perform on this date?'" she said, sarcastically, further brushing off criticism.