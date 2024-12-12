Inside Yellowstone's sprawling $600m 'cowboy camp' ranch empire owned by Taylor Sheridan

Taylor Sheridan, the mastermind behind Yellowstone and its wildly successful spin-offs, is living the cowboy dream with a ranch empire valued at an astonishing $600 million.

The 54-year-old writer, director, and producer has spent years crafting not only one of television's biggest hits but also a sprawling real estate portfolio deep in the heart of Texas.

Taylor's property holdings include two iconic ranches, the 600-acre Bosque Ranch in Weatherford and the legendary Four Sixes Ranch in King County. Both serve as personal retreats, business ventures, and filming locations for the Yellowstone universe, offering the perfect blend of art imitating life.

Bosque Ranch, where Taylor spends most of his time, is the crown jewel of his empire. Purchased in 2013 for a jaw-dropping $264 million, the ranch initially became a home base for Taylor and his family when they relocated from Los Angeles to Texas.

For Taylor, leaving the glitz and chaos of Hollywood was an easy choice: "I left LA the second I could get out," he revealed in an interview with Cowboys & Indians in 2020.

© Instagram Taylor's incredible $600million ranch

Reflecting on the decision to make Texas home: Taylor shared: "My wife’s from up in Wyoming, and my mother lives up there, so we moved there for a number of years until I finally convinced her to come try my home state. I moved her to Texas on August 1 because I figured I might as well just pull the Band-Aid off quick. She didn’t understand the heat for a bit, but then she figured it out, and now she’s a Texan."

Taylor and his wife, actress Nicole Muirbrook, along with their 14-year-old son Gus, now divide their time between Bosque Ranch and the Four Sixes Ranch, embracing a lifestyle that Taylor not only loves but also celebrates in his work.

© Instagram The Bosque ranch where Taylor spends most of his time

Bosque Ranch, however, isn’t just a family home—it’s also a lucrative business venture. The property doubles as a filming location for Yellowstone, a show so intertwined with ranch life that Taylor charges Paramount Plus a reported $50,000 per week to shoot there.

And that’s not all. Before production on the fifth season of Yellowstone, Taylor hosted a cowboy training camp at Bosque Ranch to prepare the cast for their roles. The cost? A staggering $214,979, with $33,000 alone allocated for catering. The camp immersed actors in the nitty-gritty of ranch life, from working with horses to learning the finer points of cowboy culture.

© Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas Taylor Sheridan and Nicole Sheridan

Beyond its Hollywood credentials, Bosque Ranch is a vibrant hub of activity. The property boasts a large arena that regularly hosts events, as well as a restaurant called Nic’s Bar.

The venue, described as "a beautiful space overlooking the arena," offers members and visitors a welcoming spot for drinks, dining, and dancing. According to its website, the bar provides "an authentic, warm environment and crafted cocktails," making it a favorite for everything from special events to cast and crew gatherings.

But Bosque Ranch is only one piece of Taylor’s property puzzle. In January 2022, Taylor expanded his empire with the acquisition of the Four Sixes Ranch, a historic property spanning more than 266,255 acres.

© Instagram The Bosque ranch where Taylor charges Paramount Plus a reported $50,000 per week to shoot there

Purchased for a jaw-dropping $350 million alongside a group of investors, the ranch is a cornerstone of Texas history. Originally established in 1870 by Captain Samuel "Burk" Burnett, the Four Sixes Ranch is renowned for its role in the state’s cattle and horse breeding industries.

Home to a breeding herd of approximately 6,000–7,000 Angus cattle and some of the finest stallions in the business, the Four Sixes Ranch is a living piece of Texas heritage. Its reputation even caught the attention of Yellowstone fans, as it was prominently featured in the show’s fourth season. The storyline saw Jimmy Hurdstram sent to the Four Sixes by Travis Wheatley to learn the true meaning of being a cowboy, giving audiences a glimpse of the ranch's grandeur.

For fans looking to experience a piece of this legendary property, the Four Sixes Ranch offers one-and-a-half-hour tours, providing an up-close look at a site so integral to Yellowstone and Texas history.