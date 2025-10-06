5 must-watch Western dramas to binge if you're still missing Yellowstone

Tim McGraw stars as James Dillard Dutton in the Yellowstone spin-off 1883

You know a show is powerful when it sparks multiple spin-offs – and Yellowstone has already inspired four: 1883, 1923, Lawman: Bass Reeves and 6666 (the latter is yet to air).

Serving as the first prequel to Yellowstone, Taylor Sheridan's 1883 follows an earlier generation of the Dutton family as they flee poverty in Tennessee and trek across the Great Plains, eventually settling in Montana. Starring Isabel May, Sam Elliott and real-life couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret Dutton, the series shows how the family laid the foundations for what would later become the iconic Yellowstone Ranch.

For those with a Yellowstone-shaped hole in their viewing schedule, 1883 is the perfect place to start next. Not only does it fill in all the gaps of the Dutton's origin story, but it features guest appearances from Billy Bob Thornton and even Tom Hanks… Need I go on?

1883 is available to watch on Netflix and Paramount+.