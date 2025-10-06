5 must-watch Western dramas to binge if you're still missing Yellowstone

Yellowstone stormed the TV charts when it was first released in 2018, captivating viewers with its twisty plot and the saga of John Dutton, an ageing rancher fighting to preserve his family's land and legacy. After its fifth and final season aired on Paramount+ in December 2024, the question of a sixth season was left hanging – and fans have been craving more frontier drama ever since. Luckily, the appetite for Westerns is still alive and kicking: Netflix and other streamers have been adding fresh titles like Dark Winds andThe Abandons– proving that cowboy boots, ranch feuds and outlaw tales aren't going anywhere. If you're wondering what to watch next, here are five must-watch Western dramas to binge right now.
Tim McGraw stars as James Dillard Dutton in the Yellowstone spin-off 1883
1883
You know a show is powerful when it sparks multiple spin-offs – and Yellowstone has already inspired four: 1883, 1923, Lawman: Bass Reeves and 6666 (the latter is yet to air).
Serving as the first prequel to Yellowstone, Taylor Sheridan's 1883 follows an earlier generation of the Dutton family as they flee poverty in Tennessee and trek across the Great Plains, eventually settling in Montana. Starring Isabel May, Sam Elliott and real-life couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret Dutton, the series shows how the family laid the foundations for what would later become the iconic Yellowstone Ranch.
For those with a Yellowstone-shaped hole in their viewing schedule, 1883 is the perfect place to start next. Not only does it fill in all the gaps of the Dutton's origin story, but it features guest appearances from Billy Bob Thornton and even Tom Hanks… Need I go on?
1883 is available to watch on Netflix and Paramount+.
Tom Blyth plays the famous outlaw
Billy the Kid
For fans craving a traditional Wild West tale – complete with shootouts, dusty landscapes and a gun-toting anti-hero – then look no further than Billy the Kid.
Starring Tom Blyth, the drama tells the true story of the infamous outlaw, from his humble Irish roots to his rise as one of the most feared gunslingers of the 19th century. Across multiple seasons, the series blends history, action and romance.
HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said of the show: "For fans missing Yellowstone, Billy the Kid could just be the perfect show to fill the gap while you await the new spin-off. Just like Taylor Sheridan's popular Western, the drama promises a lovable hero as well as plenty of action, romance and drama. What more could you want?"
Billy the Kid is available to watch on Prime Video.
Michelle Dockery plays Alice Fletcher
Godless
Much like Yellowstone, Godless boasts a stacked cast, including Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey), Jeff Daniels (The Newsroom), Jack O'Connell (Back to Black) and Merritt Wever (Severance).
Set in 1884, the story follows ruthless outlaw Frank Griffin (Jeff Daniels), who is hunting down his former protégé Roy Goode (Jack O'Connell). On the run, Roy takes refuge in the mining town of La Belle – a community made up mostly of women – where he forms an unexpected bond with rancher Alice Fletcher (Michelle Dockery). When news breaks that Griffin is coming, the townspeople must unite to protect themselves against his lawless gang.
Dubbed one of the best miniseries of the 2010s, this show is a must-watch for those in the mood for a compelling and heartfelt Western.
Godless is available to watch on Netflix.
Chaske Spencer and Emily Blunt star in The English
The English
A far cry from The Devil Wears Prada, Emily Blunt stuns opposite Twilight's Chaske Spencer in this six-parter, which follows two people bound by fate in the 1890s.
Emily plays Lady Cornelia Locke, an aristocratic Englishwoman seeking revenge for the death of her son. She teams up with Pawnee ex-cavalry scout Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer), who is heading to Nebraska to claim the land he's owed. As they journey together, their paths intertwine in ways neither of them expects, leading to major revelations in the town of Hoxem, Wyoming.
You know you're in safe hands when Emily Blunt is at the helm of a project, and her performance as the vengeful Cornelia is not to be missed. Plus, the cast list also includes Ciarán Hinds, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall, Kimberly Guerrero and Tom Hughes – so there's something for everyone.
The English is available to watch on BBC iPlayer and Prime Video.
Timothy Olyphant stars as Deputy US Marshal Raylan Givens in Justified
Justified
Like Yellowstone, Justified is a neo-Western drama that promises "explosive" action and gun-slinging galore, with gripping performances from Timothy Olyphant and Walton Goggins.
Inspired by bestselling author Elmore Leonard's crime novella Fire in the Hole, the series follows U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens, who goes head-to-head with drug dealers, mobsters and corrupt politicians – all while wrestling with his own turbulent past.
His biggest adversary? Boyd Crowder (Walton Goggins), a criminal mastermind who blurs the line between enemy and friend. Throw in Joelle Carter as the enigmatic Ava Crowder, and you've got a riveting story of loyalty, betrayal and survival.
With a near-perfect 97% Rotten Tomatoes score and six gripping seasons, Justified is essential viewing for Yellowstone fans looking to lock in their next obsession.
Justified is available to watch on Disney+ and Prime Video.