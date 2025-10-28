Exclusive: Simon Cowell reveals incredible way his son Eric, 11, will follow in his footsteps in candid confession about future career

Last month, Simon Cowell hosted an incredibly special event in the Cotswolds for the Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity alongside his girlfriend, Lauren Silverman and their 11-year-old son, Eric. The event, which saw the likes of Jeremy Clarkson and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie join in a clay pigeon shoot, was exclusively covered by HELLO!. Following the post-shoot auction, which raised £1.1m for GOSH, Simon opened up about the important cause and revealed what the future holds for his son Eric.

Talking about why it's so important for Eric to see his parents stepping up for an important cause, Simon - who is a patron for GOSH - said that it is something that couldn't be more crucial, adding that Eric will take over his philanthropic pursuits. "It's hugely important for him to see us here today,” Simon says. “We have a foundation and I hope and believe that one day he will run it. He bid for something today with part of his pocket money and I watched him listening [to the fundraising]."

© Instagram Simon has such a cloe bond with his son Eric

As for his thoughts on big names who don't give back to charity, he said: "If you don't [give back], you're soulless. If you don't [give back], you don't have a heart." The special charity event was hosted on the sprawling 4,000-acre Great Tew Estate, in the heart of the Oxfordshire countryside.

Of the day, Simon said: "I really felt that everyone was here for the right reasons. There was a really good atmosphere. Everyone wanted it to succeed and they were passionate about it. [In the speeches] we kept using the word ‘hope’, because what this charity does is give people hope." Of his new patronage, he added: "It's such an honour because of the work they do," he says. "I'm a dad, and if kids are sick, it's the worst thing you can imagine in the world. I hope I can bring awareness to what they do."

WATCH: Simon Cowell was announced as an ambassador for GOSH this week

Royal backing

And the feeling was mutual for Princess Beatrice, who attended the event with her husband Edoardo Mapelli-Mozzi. "The most amazing thing about GOSH is that they deliver such wonderful medical care to these children. No matter what you are doing, taking the time to focus on children’s health is the most important thing," the Princess said. "After having my own children, you recognise that coming together to support children’s medical welfare is the most incredible thing you can do with your time," she added.

Meanwhile, Eugenie added: "It was very important for me to support Simon, Lauren and Saskia today. I think what GOSH is doing for children is fantastic. Having two children of my own, you see just how much it changes you as a person to be a mum, and now it means more to me than ever to support those with children who are unwell. I am so honoured to be here today and to support the charity."