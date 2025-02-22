All you need to know about Simon Cowell's son Eric – see rare photos

Simon Cowell might be best known for his stern ways on the X Factor and Britain's Got Talent judging panels, but when it comes to his son Eric, the TV star isn't quite so grumpy.
Simon welcomed his son with partner Lauren Silverman, with the pair becoming parents on 14 February 2014. Simon has mostly shielded Eric from the cameras, however, as he's gotten older, the youngster has been seen more frequently. He even dropped in on an episode of Britain's Got Talent, giving an act a golden buzzer.
Eric's name has a special meaning with Simon naming his child after his own father, Eric Selig Phillip Cowell. Doting dad Simon said in 2019 that he had initially thought about naming Eric Simon – after himself – but decided to go for Eric.
Although Eric has been kept away from the cameras, the youngster has grown up around A-list talent, with Simon naming his close friend, and pop icon, Sinitta, as the youngster's godmother.
Eric has made a couple of telvision appearances. Alongside the aforementioned Golden Buzzer moment, he once joked to Amanda Holden on the Britain's Got Talent panel: "I am daddy's job now." The little tyke also appeared on The X Factor, eating some satsumas back in 2017.
It's clear that Simon dotes on his young boy, previously admitting on The Kelly Clarkson Show: "After I lost my parents, I genuinely felt I would never feel that kind of love for anyone ever again. I thought that was it, until I saw the scan of him for the first time. From that moment I saw the scan, I was like 'That is it, I'm besotted.' Now I just cannot imagine my life without him. He's the most amazing thing that ever happened to me. I adore him."
It seems that Simon has big plans for his son, telling The Sun in 2018 that he intends for Eric to take over his multi-million-pound business one day. The father-of-one explained: "I look at things through his eyes now. I want to spend more time with him. I'm lucky because he likes the shows, so he comes down to them with me. I'm sort of training him up."
Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, the father-of-one reflected: "Twenty years ago, I would have said I didn't think I was going to have kids because I thought I was too old. So when I got the news I was going to be a dad - and the first time I saw his scan - I was literally obsessed. Something changed and I looked at life in a completely different way.
"Every decision I make now I am thinking about Eric. Is it the right decision for him?"
See below for some of the sweetest photos of Eric...