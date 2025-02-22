All you need to know about Simon Cowell's son Eric – see rare photos

Simon Cowell might be best known for his stern ways on the X Factor and Britain's Got Talent judging panels, but when it comes to his son Eric, the TV star isn't quite so grumpy.

Simon welcomed his son with partner Lauren Silverman, with the pair becoming parents on 14 February 2014. Simon has mostly shielded Eric from the cameras, however, as he's gotten older, the youngster has been seen more frequently. He even dropped in on an episode of Britain's Got Talent, giving an act a golden buzzer.

WATCH: Simon Cowell discusses son Eric's favourite possession

Eric's name has a special meaning with Simon naming his child after his own father, Eric Selig Phillip Cowell. Doting dad Simon said in 2019 that he had initially thought about naming Eric Simon – after himself – but decided to go for Eric.

Although Eric has been kept away from the cameras, the youngster has grown up around A-list talent, with Simon naming his close friend, and pop icon, Sinitta, as the youngster's godmother.

© David M. Benett Simon and Lauren welcomed Eric in 2014

Eric has made a couple of telvision appearances. Alongside the aforementioned Golden Buzzer moment, he once joked to Amanda Holden on the Britain's Got Talent panel: "I am daddy's job now." The little tyke also appeared on The X Factor, eating some satsumas back in 2017.

It's clear that Simon dotes on his young boy, previously admitting on The Kelly Clarkson Show: "After I lost my parents, I genuinely felt I would never feel that kind of love for anyone ever again. I thought that was it, until I saw the scan of him for the first time. From that moment I saw the scan, I was like 'That is it, I'm besotted.' Now I just cannot imagine my life without him. He's the most amazing thing that ever happened to me. I adore him."

© Instagram Simon and Eric have a close bond

It seems that Simon has big plans for his son, telling The Sun in 2018 that he intends for Eric to take over his multi-million-pound business one day. The father-of-one explained: "I look at things through his eyes now. I want to spend more time with him. I'm lucky because he likes the shows, so he comes down to them with me. I'm sort of training him up."

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, the father-of-one reflected: "Twenty years ago, I would have said I didn't think I was going to have kids because I thought I was too old. So when I got the news I was going to be a dad - and the first time I saw his scan - I was literally obsessed. Something changed and I looked at life in a completely different way.

© Getty Eric has been joining his dad at more events

"Every decision I make now I am thinking about Eric. Is it the right decision for him?"

See below for some of the sweetest photos of Eric...

© GC Images Newborn Two days after Eric's birth, Simon and Lauren were seen in New York City with their newborn boy.

© GC Images On the beach Simon and Lauren were seen in this sweet snap with their baby biy during a trip to the beach.

© GC Images On the rides When Eric was two, Simon and Lauren treated him to an adventure at Winter Wonderland.



© AFP via Getty Images Hollywood Walk of Fame Eric has an older half-brother and when Simon got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Simon was joined by both boys for the moment.

© Getty Images Day at the races Simon and Lauren treated Eric to a day at the Epsom Racecourse back in 2021. The youngster even dressed up in a suit for the occasion.

© GC Images Daring boys Simon and his family regularly spend time in Barbados, and here the father treated his young son to a whirl on a jetski.

© Instagram Reading Simon was so proud to show fans this sweet photo of Eric reading. Look at those cute pyjamas!

© Instagram Cheslea boys Simon is a massive Chelsea fan and he made his son grew up that way too! They enjoyed a trip to Chelsea F.C. in 2023.

© Instagram Puppy love While Simon might dote on his son, it's clear that Eric's heart is with the family pooch!