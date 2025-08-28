Simon Cowell's son, Eric, 11, looks 'so grown up' in photos everyone missed from family vacation

Simon Cowell is best known for his bluntness and severe demeanour, especially as a judge on the panels for both The X Factor and Britain's Got Talent. However, when it comes to his greatest pride, his son, Eric, the TV personality is a doting dad. Simon and his partner, Lauren Silverman, welcomed their child on 14 February 2014, and though he's mostly been shielded from the spotlight throughout his childhood, we've been seeing him much more frequently as he's got older. In a series of new photos shared to social media, the 11-year-old looks like he's growing up so fast!

Taking to Instagram, Terri Seymour, a close friend of Simon and Lauren, shared a series of photos from a day that she had spent with Lauren and Nicole Scherzinger, but it was Terri and Lauren's kids that stole the spotlight. Eric and Coco, the daughter Terri shares with her boyfriend Clark Mallon, are incredibly close and look like they're having so much fun in the pictures.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: All about Simon Cowell

In the comment section, Terri's fans and followers expressed their surprise at how quickly the kids are growing up. One said: "So grown up!!! Look at those two!" Meanwhile, another added: "Omg Coco looks like a teenager. Soooo beautiful [heart emoji]". A third commented: "These 2 kiddis [applause emoji] [heart emoji]".

Simon and Eric's tight bond

It's clear that the TV personality is an especially doting dad, as he exclusively told HELLO!: "Twenty years ago, I would have said I didn't think I was going to have kids because I thought I was too old. So when I got the news I was going to be a dad – and the first time I saw his scan – I was literally obsessed. Something changed and I looked at life in a completely different way. Every decision I make now I am thinking about Eric. Is it the right decision for him?"

© Getty Images Simon and Eric appear to be incredibly close

He also spoke about his love for his son during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show: "After I lost my parents, I genuinely felt I would never feel that kind of love for anyone ever again. I thought that was it, until I saw the scan of him for the first time. From that moment I saw the scan, I was like, 'That is it, I'm besotted'. Now I just cannot imagine my life without him. He's the most amazing thing that ever happened to me. I adore him."