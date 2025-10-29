Anne Hathaway leads the best dressed in glam red frock at NY: 2025 WWD Honors

The 2025 WWD Honors in New York drew some of fashion's brightest stars, and the red carpet did not disappoint. With bold textures, striking silhouettes, and fearless styling, the event became a showcase of creative couture. HELLO! takes a closer look at some of the standout looks of the night.

© Getty Images Anne Hathaway The actress stole the show in a fiery red tiered gown with delicate ribbon straps. The stunning ensemble accentuated her figure and was complemented by soft waves and sparkling diamond earrings, cementing her status as a red carpet icon.



© WWD via Getty Images Iman The wife of David Bowie stunned in a sheer lace bodice gown with cascading ruffles. The iconic supermodel elevated the black ensemble with sparkling accents and bold diamond cuffs, radiating timeless glamour.



© Getty Images Vera Wang The designer opted for a daring fusion of streetwear and high fashion. The legendary designer wore a ruched black skirt with a drawstring detail, paired with a strapless top layered over a grey tank. She finished the look with a dramatic fur stole and a sleek black watch, showing off her signature edge.



© WWD via Getty Images Ego Nwodim The actress glowed in a rich teal jumpsuit that draped elegantly over her figure. The satin-like sheen, gathered neckline, and wide-leg silhouette made her look regal and modern. Her long braid and statement earrings added a touch of drama to the outfit.



© WWD via Getty Images Christine Chiu The philanthropist turned heads in a sheer, cinnamon-brown bodycon dress that played with texture and layering. The high neckline and long sleeves gave the look an elegant twist, while a structured brown handbag and gold earrings polished it off perfectly.

© WWD via Getty Images Ella Emhoff Kamala Harris' stepdaughter brought vintage flair with a boxy plaid blazer, red knit top, and mid-length skirt. The fashion-forward outfit, adorned with pins and classic loafers, was a nod to her quirky, intellectual style, standing out for its originality.



© WWD via Getty Images Kathryn Newton The actress kept it classic in a sophisticated black dress with a modern cutout waist and floral accents. Her strappy heels, soft waves, and mini studded handbag made the look effortlessly chic.



© WWD via Getty Images Laverne Cox The actress embodied gothic glamour in a sculpted black lace ensemble with dramatic structure and intricate details. The veil, sheer sleeves, and tortoiseshell accessories gave the outfit a couture-meets-costume vibe, perfect for a high-fashion statement.



© WWD via Getty Images Lilli Kay The actress bundled up in a voluminous cream fur coat over a beige lace-up dress and pleated skirt. The outfit balanced cozy and sultry, made edgier with patent leather boots and bold brows.

