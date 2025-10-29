Anne Hathaway leads the best dressed in glam red frock at NY: 2025 WWD Honors

The 2025 WWD Honors in New York drew some of fashion's brightest stars, and the red carpet did not disappoint. With bold textures, striking silhouettes, and fearless styling, the event became a showcase of creative couture. HELLO! takes a closer look at some of the standout looks of the night.
Anne Hathaway
The actress stole the show in a fiery red tiered gown with delicate ribbon straps. The stunning ensemble accentuated her figure and was complemented by soft waves and sparkling diamond earrings, cementing her status as a red carpet icon.
Iman
The wife of David Bowie stunned in a sheer lace bodice gown with cascading ruffles. The iconic supermodel elevated the black ensemble with sparkling accents and bold diamond cuffs, radiating timeless glamour.
Vera Wang
The designer opted for a daring fusion of streetwear and high fashion. The legendary designer wore a ruched black skirt with a drawstring detail, paired with a strapless top layered over a grey tank. She finished the look with a dramatic fur stole and a sleek black watch, showing off her signature edge.
Ego Nwodim
The actress glowed in a rich teal jumpsuit that draped elegantly over her figure. The satin-like sheen, gathered neckline, and wide-leg silhouette made her look regal and modern. Her long braid and statement earrings added a touch of drama to the outfit.
Christine Chiu
The philanthropist turned heads in a sheer, cinnamon-brown bodycon dress that played with texture and layering. The high neckline and long sleeves gave the look an elegant twist, while a structured brown handbag and gold earrings polished it off perfectly.
Ella Emhoff
Kamala Harris' stepdaughter brought vintage flair with a boxy plaid blazer, red knit top, and mid-length skirt. The fashion-forward outfit, adorned with pins and classic loafers, was a nod to her quirky, intellectual style, standing out for its originality.
Kathryn Newton
The actress kept it classic in a sophisticated black dress with a modern cutout waist and floral accents. Her strappy heels, soft waves, and mini studded handbag made the look effortlessly chic.
Laverne Cox
The actress embodied gothic glamour in a sculpted black lace ensemble with dramatic structure and intricate details. The veil, sheer sleeves, and tortoiseshell accessories gave the outfit a couture-meets-costume vibe, perfect for a high-fashion statement.
Lilli Kay
The actress bundled up in a voluminous cream fur coat over a beige lace-up dress and pleated skirt. The outfit balanced cozy and sultry, made edgier with patent leather boots and bold brows.
Sunisa Lee
The gymnast served major drama in a sharply tailored grey minidress with a flared skirt and white trim. Paired with a bold necklace, black pumps, and sleek clutch, his look was both playful and powerful.