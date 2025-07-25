Iman 'grateful' for new chapter in her 70s

Iman is celebrating her 70th birthday.

The model, who turned 70 on 25 July, has taken to Instagram, where she revealed that she’s grateful on her big day.

To mark the occasion, Iman posted a vibrant quote that read: "If the only prayer you ever say in your entire life is thank you, it will be enough."

© Instagram Iman posted a quote to celebrate her 70th birthday

"Grateful for another trip around the sun #IMANHBD," Iman wrote in the caption to her almost one million Instagram followers.

Iman and David Bowie’s relationship

Iman and David Bowie met in 1990 after being set up on a blind date. The singer offered to drive her home at the end, a request she turned down. However, when he invited her out for tea the following day, the pair headed out together.

David later admitted in an exclusive with HELLO! that he was already thinking up baby names after the couple’s first date.

© Rose Hartman The couple met in 1990

"Hell yes. My attraction to her was immediate and all-encompassing. I couldn't sleep for the excitement of our first date. That she would be my wife, in my head, was a done deal. I'd never gone after anything with such passion in all my life. I just knew she was the one."

The couple married in 1992 in a private ceremony in Lausanne, Switzerland and welcomed a daughter, Lexi, eight years later.

Following David’s untimely death in 2016, Iman regularly posts tributes to her husband and his work on her Instagram.

Most recently, she celebrated the fortieth anniversary of Live Aid by publishing a carousel of pictures of David from the day.

She also marked the 8th anniversary of David’s passing with a quote that read: "I look up at the sky and talk to you.. What I wouldn't give to hear you talk back."

Who is Lexi Jones?

David and Iman share one daughter, Alexandria 'Lexi' Zahra Jones, who they welcomed on 15 August 2000.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! at the time, David gushed about his newborn daughter, saying: "Not to brag, which I'm now going to, of course, but she never cries unless there is something absolutely crucial that must be attended to. Other than that, she doesn't seem to have any complaints. It's all whine and dine with spit-ups as cabaret."

© Instagram David Bowie and Iman's daughter Lexi Jones

Lexi was just 15 when her father died, leaving her bereft and struggling to cope with his loss.

"I confused living life with surviving life's days by filling my body's bottomless void, drowning myself in toxins and poison," she wrote in an online blog post in 2024.

David also welcomed his son, Duncan Zowie Jones, with his ex-wife, Angie Bowie, in 1971. Iman is also the mother of Zulekha Haywood, whom she welcomed with her first husband, Spencer Haywood, in 1978.