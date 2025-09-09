Vera Wang, 76, stuns fans with ageless glow in latest appearance

Vera Wang has been drinking from the fountain of youth, if her recent social media post is anything to go by. The legendary fashion designer, known for her stunning and unusual bridal gowns, shared a glowing picture to Instagram on Sunday after attending the US Open, and had fans wondering just how she achieves her ageless appearance. She wore a chic beige blouse in the photo, and put her hand on her chin as she smiled for the camera, her iconic dark locks hanging down past her stomach.

"APRES TENNIS…CIPRIANI," the 76-year-old wrote in the caption, alongside a series of emojis. She then added snaps from her time at the US Open, dressed in a blue long-sleeved shirt, black pants and chunky white sneakers. Her fans ran to the comment section to exclaim over how youthful she looked, with one writing, "What a gift to look like this in this age," while another added, "You look gorgeous my dear!!!"

"She does not age," declared another in all-caps, while a fourth chimed in, "Stunning, timeless, beauty. What a great shot." Vera quickly clarified that her youthful appearance was mostly due to the mood lighting of Cipriani, the famed Italian restaurant beloved by A-listers. "HEY GUYS. GREAT LIGHTING = CIPRIANI !!!!!" she wrote in the comments.

According to Vera, there is no secret to anti-aging; rather, she sticks to a diet that includes healthy foods as well as things that she enjoys, like pizza and McDonald's. "I go through phases with what I eat for lunch," she previously told Harper's Bazaar. "I like sashimi with brown rice and vegetables, Chinese steamed broccoli with chicken and rice, or the artichoke salad or fish from Sant Ambroeus."

"At one point, I was eating a slice of Ray's pizza every day, and I never gained a pound on it. It's not a bad thing if you squeeze out that excess oil. It's so filling," she continued. "I only drink water – I stopped drinking Diet Coke six years ago. That was the hardest thing I ever gave up."

© Instagram Vera looked so youthful in the stunning social media snap

The mother of two has seemingly lived countless lives since her upbringing in New York in the '50s and '60s. She started out as a figure skater in her youth, before working her way up to a senior fashion editor position at Vogue. She then launched her eponymous brand in 1990 and has since dressed everyone from Victoria Beckham to Chelsea Clinton.

© Penske Media via Getty Images The famed designer launched her brand in 1990

She isn't afraid of aging, though, and feels just as spritely now than she did in her 20's. "After my 75th last year, I said, 'Maybe, you don't have to celebrate after 75,'" Vera told People. "A lot of my friends don't want to. They say, 'I'm too old.' I said, 'It's not about being old. It's about being here and living, and we should celebrate that.'"

© Instagram She celebrated her 76th birthday in June

"But you have to celebrate every year that you're alive. That's just how I feel," she continued. "I think maybe a little bit like Warren Buffett [age 95] or Queen Elizabeth II [who passed away aged 96], I'm just going to keep prodding on because I feel as though I'm able to do my best work more and more. I'm really trying to respect that in me, that voice in me, that I feel very happy to be creating. That's what it's all about, really."