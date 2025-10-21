Anne Hathaway and husband Adam Shulman look like lovestruck teenagers with rare PDA on date night

Anne Hathaway was joined by her husband, Adam Shulman for the 2025 God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on Monday. The couple looked so loved up during their rare appearance together as they embraced on the red carpet while posing for photographs together. During their rare appearance together, the couple looked completely besotten as they embraced on the red carpet while posing for photos. The actress embraced the skirt-over-pants trend in a sleek ensemble courtesy of Michael Kors. Styled by Kate Young, Anne donned a black cashmere T-shirt with a coordinating asymmetric midi skirt layered over straight-leg pants from the brand's spring 2026 collection. The monochromatic outfit was accessorised with a black leather belt that was knotted at the waist, a pair of patent heels, and a leather clutch.

The 42-year-old elevated her minimalist look with a touch of glamour, wearing a $44,400 Tubogas watch featuring an 18-karat gold case, a black lacquered dial, and a signature spiral band. The timepiece was accented with 12 diamond hour markers and crafted from tri-color metal. The watch perfectly matched Anne's classic $18,600 yellow gold choker, stud earrings, and yellow gold ring.

Meanwhile Adam looked suave in a white open-neck shirt layered with a dark navy cord blazer. The smart ensemble was teamed with matching trousers and a pair of suede boots. Anne has been married to the producer and jewelry designer since 2012, and the pair have two children together, Jonathan Rosebanks and Jack. The couple met at the Palm Springs Film Festival in 2008. Anne told Harper’s Bazaar in February 2013 that she told a friend of theirs at the time, "I’m going to marry that man. I think he thought I was a little nuts, which I am a bit, but I’m also nice." The actress previously praised her husband's natural flair when it comes to parenting. "As was to be expected, he is spectacular," she told Entertainment Tonight.

The couple are no strangers to working together – in 2014, they collaborated on the indie drama Song One. "At first, I was curious how it would go. People always say don't work with your spouse. But I loved working with him," Anne told People. "He’s really good at this, and he’s a wonderful producer. And I feel like I actually learned a lot from him in the process." When asked if they have date nights during an appearance on LIVE with Kelly & Mark, she said: "We do. But we're good, we have a good thing going. But sometimes date nights just feel like sitting. When you have two young kids, just sitting, looking at each other, knowing that you don't have to say anything."



