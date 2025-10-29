Exclusive: Terri Irwin offers rare insight into Russell Crowe's romance with fiancée Britney, 33

Russell Crowe and his fiancée Britney Theriot, 33, have kept their romance relatively private after reportedly getting engaged in early 2024, but made a rare public appearance on October 24, 2025 at the AFI Festival premiere of the 61-year-old's new movie Nuremberg. The pair were first romantically linked in November 2020 – they are thought to have met on the set of his film, Broken City – and close family friend Terri Irwin has now shared how they are "perfect" for each other.

"These two are it in a bit, they are just perfect for each other – they're best friends and they're soul mates and it's a really beautiful thing to see," Terri told HELLO! on the red carpet. "I think when you can find someone who can walk beside you… they're shoulder to shoulder with everything, and I really admire that."

Terri, the wife of late conservationist Steve Irwin, became close friends with Russell many years ago after he formed a friendship with Steve; Russell spoke at Steve's memorial service after he died in 2006, and has also helped Terri to raise her children as a single mom. She revealed that she first met Britnety – whom she calls Brit – when the American real estate agent visited Australia Zoo and "cuddled a koala".

"I love Brit a lot. I think the first time I met her was when she came to Australia Zoo and co we go way back – I mean, if you can cuddle a koala, you know that's a good person!" said Terri. Russell was previously married to Danielle Spencer, and they have welcomed two sons, Charles and Tennyson, who live in Australia with their mom. Russell and Danielle remain close friends.

© FilmMagic Russell and Britney are "it in a bit"

"We've been friends for about 30 years," Terri told HELLO! of her relationship with Oscar-winning Russell. "Russell was friends with Steve first, and then when Steve passed, he really took our family under his wing and looked after us, took care of us, and helped me with advice about my kids."

Both Terri and Russell are raising "July and December babies which is pretty cool," laughed Terri; Steve and Terri welcomed daughter Bindi in July 1998 and Robert in December 2003, while Russell is dad to son Charles, born December 2003, and Tennyson in July 2006.

© FilmMagic Russell Crowe and Terri Irwin during 2007 Australia Week Gala

"Russell has always reminded me about staying the course and stay strong," added Terri. "Sometimes when you think you can't do it and you don't know if you can be mom and dad, [he reminded me], 'You'll do it one step at a time.' He's amazing."

Terri is an American and Australian conservationist, and the sole owner and chairwoman of Australia Zoo in Beerwah, Queensland; Steve's parents opened the zoo in 1970, and his wildlife documentary series The Crocodile Hunter and the family show Crikey! It's the Irwins made it a popular tourist attraction. Terri took on the running of the zoo and has continued her late husband's legacy.

© FilmMagic Russell and Britney are engaged to be married

On the carpet Terri was joined by her son Robert, who is now a contestant on Dancing With The Stars; Bindi was also a contestant on the show in 2015, and won the series with Derek Hough.

"Robert is working so hard and he's just doing wonderfully," said Terri of Robert's success in the dance competition. "I'm feeling like a very blessed mother and I'm feeling very lucky that my kids are just so terrific and they honor me and I feel wonderful, they're doing a great job."