Russell Crowe's fiancée showcases dazzling engagement ring amid romantic outing

Russell Crowe and his fiancée Britney Theriot keep their romance relatively private, yet the 33-year-old couldn't help but showcase her dazzling engagement ring during their latest outing together.

The happy couple were dressed to the nines as they watched day two of the Wimbledon tournament unfold, with tennis stars Barbora Krejcikova and Alexandra Eala going head to head.

Turning heads

© WireImage Britney's ring was on full display at Wimbledon

Russell looked suave in a dark suit and white button-up shirt, complete with a brightly patterned tie and aviator sunglasses.

Britney was the epitome of chic in a patterned pink dress with a polka dot necktie and tinted sunglasses, with her blonde hair worn in an elegant bun to complete the look.

Her stunning diamond engagement ring was on full display at the game, and the pair looked loved up throughout the match.

© Victoria Jones/Shutterstock Russell and Britney went public with their romance in 2020

Also in attendance at Wimbledon were Russell's fellow Australian stars Cate Blanchett and Rebel Wilson.

Russell and Britney confirmed their romance in 2020 after sharing a kiss on a tennis court. Since then, the lovebirds have jetted between Sydney and Coffs Harbour in Australia, and appear to be making wedding plans.

They were spotted visiting a church in Rome during their Italian getaway, sparking rumors that the Mediterranean country would serve as the location of their big day. The pair are also huge tennis fans and attended the Australian Open together in 2022 and 2023.

By his side

© Getty Images They split their time between Sydney and Coffs Harbour

Russell and Britney walked the red carpet together over the weekend at the Golden Bee Awards in Malta, where he reminisced about filming the smash-hit film Gladiator in 1999.

"26 years ago, in a funny way, I became a man in Malta," he told the audience. "For whatever films I had done before then, nothing had the majesty, ambition and budget and ultimately reach of Gladiator."

"It wasn't an easy production," he continued. "I had to fight every day for the integrity of the character I was playing – just like the journey of the character himself in the movie. And sometimes, you get lucky enough to make something that resonates with people."

© AFP via Getty Images He won an Oscar for his role in Gladiator

The 61-year-old then recalled a fan encounter just a week prior that left a lasting impression on him.

"I shook [the fan's] hand and he started to cry…I ended up hugging him. When he got himself together, he said, 'You don't understand, when I was eight years old, my mother sat me in front of a TV and put on a video cassette of Gladiator and told me, 'If you are ever wondering what type of man your mother expects you to be, it's this type of man.' The honor, the integrity, the faith – a man made in Malta."

A family man

© Photo: Twitter He is the proud father of sons Charles and Tennyson

When Russell isn't filming or building his $400 million film studio, dubbed "Aussiewood", he spends time with his two sons Charles and Tennyson, who live in Australia with their mother Danielle Spencer.

The former couple married in 2003 and separated in 2012, going on to finalize their divorce in 2018.

"We have a lot of respect for each other and I consider him to be a member of my family," Danielle told Stellar. "The marriage ended, but that didn't mean our friendship ended."

To learn more about Russell's divorce from Danielle, watch below...