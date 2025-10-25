Exclusive: Terri Irwin reveals how Russell Crowe took her family 'under his wing' after Steve Irwin's death

Russell Crowe became friends with Steve Irwin in the 1990s, and after Steve's passing in 2006 the Oscar winner was there for the Irwin family in ways that no-one knew about until now. "We've been friends for about 30 years," Steve's wife Terri tells HELLO! at the 2025 AFI Fest premiere for Russell's new film, Nuremberg. "Russell was friends with Steve first, and then when Steve passed, he really took our family under his wing and looked after us, took care of us, and helped me with advice about my kids."

Both Terri and Russell are raising "July and December babies which is pretty cool," laughed Terri; Steve and Terri welcomed daughter Bindi in July 1998 and Robert in December 2003, while Russell is dad to son Charles, born December 2003, and Tennyson in July 2006.

"Russell has always reminded me about staying the course and stay strong," added Terri. "Sometimes when you think you can't do it and you don't know if you can be mom and dad, [he reminded me], 'You'll do it one step at a time.' He's amazing."

Terri is an American and Australian conservationist, and the sole owner and chairwoman of Australia Zoo in Beerwah, Queensland; Steve's parents opened the zoo in 1970, and his wildlife documentary series The Crocodile Hunter and the family show Crikey! It's the Irwins made it a popular tourist attraction.

© FilmMagic Russell Crowe and Terri Irwin during 2007 Australia Week Gala

Born in Oregon, Terri met Steve in 1991 while touring wildlife rehabilitation facilities in Australia. Steve tragically died in 2006 at the age of 44 from a stingray injury while filming an underwater documentary.

Terri took on the running of the zoo and has continued her late husband's legacy. She also shared that Russell has become "a real true conservationist," and "protects koala bears on his property" in Australia.

© Getty Images Russell (L) and Steve appear on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in 2003

On the carpet Terri was joined by her son Robert, who is now a contestant on Dancing With The Stars; Bindi was also a contestant on the show in 2015, and won the series with Derek Hough.

"Robert is working so hard and he's just doing wonderfully," said Terri of Robert's success in the dance competition. "I'm feeling like a very blessed mother and I'm feeling very lucky that my kids are just so terrific and they honor me and I feel wonderful, they're doing a great job."

© Getty Images for FIJI Water Terri and Robert attend AFI FEST 2025 Nuremberg premiere

Robert has made it through to week seven, and has been performing well, often making it to the top of the leaderboard. This past week the cast of Dancing with the Stars celebrated the hit Broadway musical and film Wicked, and several cast members from Wicked: For Good, including Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, and Michelle Yeoh, also made cameos via pre-taped video appearances; director Jon M. Chu served as a guest judge.

Witney told the audiences that they were "pulling out all the stops" to make sure she and Robert returned to the top of the leaderboard with an action-packed jazz routine full of jumps, flips, spinning on library books (a feat that Jon pointed out isn't as easy as it looks), and even throwing in the classic "worm".

© Disney Robert and Witney perform during Wicked Night on DWTS

Carrie Ann called the choreography "stunning" and "ambitious" and well-executed; Bruno said it "really was a joyful, theatrical treat," and Derek suggested Robert hang up his zoo uniform to pursue a career on Broadway.