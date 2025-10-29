Exclusive: Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff reveals how she coped during intense presidential election

Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff has opened up about what it was really like during the intense presidential election, when she too, unexpectedly got pulled into the political limelight. Ella attended the WWD Honors on October 28 in New York City and she exclusively shared with HELLO! what that period of her life was like. She revealed: "I mean, I was just living every day in the moment. I think there's a lot that comes with virality like that, a lot of positive things and a lot of really negative things." To help keep her mind at peace, she came up with a clever solution. She shared: "I think my go to is don't read the comments, positive or negative."

Ella believes the conscious decision to stay out of the online chatter kept her calm in the chaos that was occurring around her. She added: "I think it can really for me specifically, [it] really gets to my head and could make me overthink the way that I live, and I think that's one of the things that I love about myself, is that I live the way that I want to live. That is kind of the way I've gone through it."

© FilmMagic Ella opened up to HELLO! about what it was really like during the elections

The designer also got support from her mother Kerstin Emhoff during the time. She recalled: "My mom was always telling me, grounding me, 'don't read it, don't think about it, just be who you are and be here for the family because that's what it is.' It's like we were being there for our family."

© Getty Images She decided to not read any online comments at all

Ella stayed focused on the little moments and making memories with her family instead of listening to the outside noise. She expressed that one of her favorite things to do with Kamala is cook.

She wholesomely expressed: "Every time that we've spent cooking in the kitchen, one of my favorite times was in high school when it was just me and my dad and Kamala and my mom. [My favorite is] when we would just cook Sunday night dinners. She makes this amazing chickpea casserole, and it is chef's kiss.

© Getty Images The move helped her stay calm in the chaotic times

Ella added: "She taught me so much in the kitchen, and I think food is such a community builder and especially for family. It's rare that you can just sit down at a dinner table anymore and just hang out and connect."

© Getty Images Instead she focused on making memories with her family through cooking

Kamala recently revealed that she is open to running for president again because she has a deep-rooted passion for what she does, and if she moves forward, the family will stick together once again.