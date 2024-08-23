Kamala Harris' style: Her 10 most powerful looks ever

Fashion is a highly political field - hence why it comes naturally to Vice President Kamala Harris.
The American politician is a master of sartorial diplomacy. Her wardrobe is brimming with clean-cut power suits in a host of pastel tones, ripe and ready to take centre stage following President Joe Biden’s recent announcement of his withdrawal from the 2024 election.
A blend of polished pragmatism and deliberate power play, Kamala’s public wardrobe is tailored with the precision of a well-argued legal brief, yet remains a visual thesis on competence and comfort.
Her style is unfussy yet deliciously sharp. Classic, modest silhouettes form the foundation of her archive, with suits reigning supreme. Practical yet stylish footwear is married with playful tones and a spattering of elegant pearl detailing, making for a polished, presidential aesthetic to help visually win voters.
There’s no shortage of designer pieces in her collection. On Inauguration Day in 2021, Kamala radiated confidence in a cobalt coat dress by Christopher John Rogers, a creative celebrated for his joyful use of colour. One of many black creatives championed by the Vice President, the designer played into her penchant for bold, bright palettes.
A gold sequin button-up by LaQuan Smith, an ivory Carolina Herrera suit and custom Schiaparelli by Daniel Roseberry are just a handful of statement yet considered pieces owned by the beloved presidential candidate, whose outfits continue to intrigue and impress.
Discover Kamala’s most powerful looks and take heed from her political-chic wardrobe.