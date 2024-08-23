Kamala Harris' style: Her 10 most powerful looks ever

Fashion is a highly political field - hence why it comes naturally to Vice President Kamala Harris.

The American politician is a master of sartorial diplomacy. Her wardrobe is brimming with clean-cut power suits in a host of pastel tones, ripe and ready to take centre stage following President Joe Biden’s recent announcement of his withdrawal from the 2024 election.

A blend of polished pragmatism and deliberate power play, Kamala’s public wardrobe is tailored with the precision of a well-argued legal brief, yet remains a visual thesis on competence and comfort.

Her style is unfussy yet deliciously sharp. Classic, modest silhouettes form the foundation of her archive, with suits reigning supreme. Practical yet stylish footwear is married with playful tones and a spattering of elegant pearl detailing, making for a polished, presidential aesthetic to help visually win voters.

© Getty Vice President Kamala Harris is an expert in the art of power dressing

There’s no shortage of designer pieces in her collection. On Inauguration Day in 2021, Kamala radiated confidence in a cobalt coat dress by Christopher John Rogers, a creative celebrated for his joyful use of colour. One of many black creatives championed by the Vice President, the designer played into her penchant for bold, bright palettes.

A gold sequin button-up by LaQuan Smith, an ivory Carolina Herrera suit and custom Schiaparelli by Daniel Roseberry are just a handful of statement yet considered pieces owned by the beloved presidential candidate, whose outfits continue to intrigue and impress.

Discover Kamala’s most powerful looks and take heed from her political-chic wardrobe.

Kamala Harris’ most powerful outfits:

1/ 10 Prabal Gurung Suit Kamala stepped out in a baby blue suit by Prabal Gurung for the campaign rally at the Georgia State Convocation Center back in July.

2/ 10 Chloé Suit The Vice President appeared onstage during the first day of the Democratic National Convention wearing a beige suit by Chloé.

3/ 10 Pink Sergio Hudson Suit Championing one of her favourite designers, Kamala wore a pink Sergio Hudson suit while attending the 50th Anniversary Of Hip-Hop party in 2023.

4/ 10 Carolina Herrera Suit After being declared the winner with Joe Biden of the presidential election in 2020, Kamala took to the stage in a pearlescent Carolina Herrera suit.



5/ 10 Custom Schiaparelli The American politician wore custom Schiaparelli to a Kenyan state dinner in May 2024.

6/ 10 Turquoise Sergio Hudson Suit The 59-year-one once again supported Sergio Hudson, sporting the designer's vibrant blue suit during the 30th annual Essence Festival of Culture in July.

7/ 10 © Getty Christian Siriano Suit The Vice President graced the House Chambers in the US Capitol before Joe Biden's State of the Union in a wine red pairing by Christian Siriano.



8/ 10 Valentino Occasionwear A beautiful black outfit crafted by Valentino was Kamala's outfit of choice for a Japanese State Dinner in 2024, which she attended alongside husband Doug Emhoff.

9/ 10 Christopher John Rogers Coat Dress Kamala showcased her support for Black designers in a cobalt look crafted by Christopher John Rodgers during the 2021 inauguration.