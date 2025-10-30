Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Bruce Willis’ wife reveals the alarming warning his neurologist gave her
Subscribe
Bruce Willis’ wife reveals the alarming warning his neurologist gave her

Bruce Willis’ wife reveals the alarming warning his neurologist gave her

Emma Heming Willis reveals the alarming warning she received from Bruce Willis’ neurologist, and the early symptom she’ll never forget.

emma heming bruce willis© WireImage
Nicola Conville
Nicola ConvilleFeatures Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Emma Heming Willis has revealed the alarming advice she received from her husband Bruce Willis’ neurologist, a moment that made her realize she needed to take action for both herself and her family. "Caregiving can be really harmful to your health," she recalled in a new interview with NewsNation's Elizabeth Vargas, which aired Wednesday, October 29. "I didn’t know that, and I was grateful, yet alarmed, that his neurologist shared that with me, and that was a call for me to start taking care of myself, not just for Bruce, but for our two young daughters."

The 47-year-old model also reflected on the earliest signs that something wasn’t right with her husband, long before his diagnosis with frontotemporal dementia (FTD). "I think for me what I noticed was that his stutter started to come back," she said. "Bruce had a severe stutter when he was a child that he held onto, actually, his life, but was able to kind of get a handle on it, I think, in his adult years. Then I started seeing that it started coming back. Never in my wildest dreams would I think that was now becoming a symptom of FTD."

Bruce and Emma share two girls, Mabel, 13 and Evelyn, 11, who have watched their father's health decline through his frontotemporal dementia which was diagnosed in 2023. Emma also recently spoke of how her daughters "grieve" their father who they "miss... so much". 

emma heming bruce willis red carpet© FilmMagic
Emma Heming and Bruce Willis attend the 2014 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards

"I think they’re doing well, all things considered. But it’s hard. They grieve," Emma told Vogue. "They miss their dad so much. He’s missing important milestones. That’s tough for them. But kids are resilient. [Although] I used to hate hearing that because people didn’t understand what we were walking through. I don’t know if my kids will ever bounce back. But they’re learning, and so am I."

Photo shared by Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming of a Sunday out at the Getty, featuring her daughters Mabel Ray and Evelyn Penn© Instagram
Emma with daughters Mabel Ray and Evelyn Penn

When Emma found out about her husband's diagnosis she was quick to tell Mabel and Evelyn of their father's health issues. "Pretty quickly, I told them. I have always been very open with the girls. I never wanted them to think that [Bruce] wasn’t paying attention to them," she said on Emma & Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey with Diane Sawyer.

Emma opened up about grappling with her husband's diagnosis© Getty Images for Film at Lincoln
Bruce and Emma in 2019
Rumer Willis, Bruce Willis, Tallulah Belle Willis, Demi Moore, Marlene Willis and Scout LaRue Willis attend the after party for the Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis at NeueHouse on July 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, California© Getty
Bruce with Demi Moore, their daughters and his mother

"What I learned is that when you give them the information, you wait to hear what the questions might be, and they really didn’t have questions about it. I think there was a sense of relief for all of us that, like, 'Okay, now we get it and now we understand,'" she added.

Other Topics
More Celebrity News
See more
Read More