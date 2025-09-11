Emma Heming's divorce admission from Bruce Willis before heartbreaking diagnosis

Emma Heming got candid about the state of her relationship with her husband, Bruce Willis, before he received an official diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in 2023. The duo, who married in 2009 and share two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn, faced marital troubles when Bruce's personality began to change and grow more combative. Emma opened up about the rough patch they endured while speaking on The Oprah Podcast, sharing that she did contemplate divorce at one point before seeking answers about his behavioral changes.

"Conversations we had, he wasn't recalling," the mom of two explained. "Our values just didn't seem to be matching anymore." When asked by Oprah if she had considered walking away from their marriage, Emma revealed that she "100 per cent" thought about divorcing the Die Hard star. "Because I just didn't understand how our relationship...We were so connected, so enmeshed, and yet all of a sudden, things just started falling apart," she said.

"I didn't understand the conversations we were having. We just weren't aligned, and I didn't know why. And he wasn't raising his hand about anything, and I did contemplate divorce." She added that the symptoms of FTD, which include loss of empathy, behavioral changes, difficulty communicating, and problems with balance and movement, had been present in Bruce for "a couple of years".

Finally, Emma sought help after realizing that "something wasn't right" with her husband. "I knew it was time. I needed to raise my hand and try and be the best advocate I could for my husband and speak to my doctor," the former model recalled, adding that it took a lot of "smoke and mirrors" to get him to agree to undergo testing.

Similarly, Emma shared in a Vanity Fair interview that her marriage was "crumbling" before she decided to ask for help from doctors. "I was very angry, very upset, very sad," she continued. "It was really hard for me to just separate what I was pissed at and who I was pissed at. I just wasn't in a good state of mind. And it wasn't good for Bruce, it wasn't good for our children, it wasn't good for anyone – especially not me."

© WireImage The couple have been married since 2009

Despite living with grief and sadness over the connection she lost with Bruce amid his health battle, Emma shared that their relationship evolved into something new and beautiful. "It doesn't even feel like this 'husband and wife' thing," she told the publication. "We're almost past that. I don't know what you call this, but it's something else. I just feel very connected to him, and I don't know what that label would be. It's just deeper. He's my person."

© Pacific Press/LightRocket via Ge She revealed that his personality changed drastically before the diagnosis

Emma and Bruce first met in 2007 while at the gym, and the couple married in Turks and Caicos two years later. She is extremely close with Bruce's ex-wife, Demi Moore, and their three daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

© Instagram The blended family all support Emma however they can

The Substance actress paid tribute to Emma in a touching Instagram post for International Women's Day, sharing insight into their close bond. "I #SeeHer as family who I am honored to call a friend. Our children are sisters, and yet there is no name for what our family connection is to one another," she wrote in 2021. "We are mothers united, sisters bonded on this crazy adventure of life."