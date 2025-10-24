Demi Moore reveals the real reason behind her long hair

Demi Moore's long raven locks have become a signature part of her iconography over the years. However, it seems the actress’s longer hair wasn’t a deliberate choice, but rather the result of putting off a trip to the salon due to feeling "lazy". For the cover interview of Glamour Magazine's 2025 Global Women of the Year issue, Demi opened up about the secret behind her hair. In the Q&A section of the interview, the 62-year-old's The Substance co-star Margaret Qualley asked the actress about her luscious tresses. "I just started to let it grow. And it also kind of coincided with stepping back from work to be with my kids," admitted Demi.

The star shares three daughters – Rumer Willis, Scout LaRue Willis, and Tallulah Willis – with her ex-husband, Bruce Willis. "I think probably because I’m also lazy and I don’t like to sit in the chair or have to go and get it done a lot." Demi went on to explain that she never allowed her age to influence her decision to grow out her hair. "[We often hear] that as women get older, they shouldn’t have long hair. And for some reason, I didn’t buy it. I didn’t believe it, and it didn’t make sense to me why that had to be the case," she shared. " did notice, particularly women who were going through menopause, that they were…all were kind of cutting their hair in a very almost masculine way, just desexualizing themselves. And so I think there was a combination of this attachment to it, too. Sometimes I think I’ve just willed it."

© Instagram Demi is known for her waist-length hair

Back in 2022, Demi told People that she tries "to do as little to it [her hair] as possible". "I've done everything to my hair. I've shaved it. I've dyed it. I've had a bob. When I'm not working, I try to do as little to it as possible," she shared. "It’s stressful even having someone touch it. If I don’t have anywhere to go, I don’t put heat on it – I just try to let it do its own thing. And I don’t wash it too often."

In an interview with InStyle, the actress also revealed that she's a "die-hard" fan of the Kevin Murphy shampoo range for maintaining her long locks feeling soft and healthy. "I try to keep a really simple program," she said. "I'm kind of a lazy man and I don't like things to get too complicated." She continued: "I'm a die-hard Kevin Murphy Hydrate-Me Wash and Hydrate-Me Rinse person." Both formulas are enriched with kakadu plum for the ultimate hydration, leaving your hair feeling silky smooth.

Demi's best hairstyles

© Getty Images for ABA Demi Moore with straight hair Straight look Demi rocked a sleek, straight hairstyle to the 2025 Forbes Power Women's Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center.

© WireImage Demi Moore with mermaid waves Mermaid waves The actress amped up the glamour with mermaid waves for the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Demi Moore with her hair slicked back Slicked back A departure from typically wearing her hair down, Demi slicked back her locks into an elegant up-do for the 2025 Met Gala.

© Instagram Demi Moore with an elegant bob cut Bob cut Demi debuted her shoulder-length cut on Instagram with a behind-the-scenes sneak peak on set.