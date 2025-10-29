Bruce Willis' youngest daughter is older sister Tallulah's 'twin' in new photo

Bruce Willis' genes run strong! This week, the Die Hard actor's daughter Tallulah Willis proved as much as she shared a sweet photo with her youngest half-sister, Evelyn Penn. Tallulah, 31, is one of Bruce's three daughters with Demi Moore — they also share Rumer, 37, and Scout, 34 — to whom he was married from 1987 to 2000, and in addition to Evelyn, 11, he also shares Mabel Ray, 13, with wife Emma Heming, who he married in 2009.

On Tuesday, October 28, Tallulah took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming photo with Evelyn, who cut her blonde hair into a bob a few months ago and stands almost as tall as her big sister now. Both of them appear wearing red, Evelyn specifically in a basketball uniform.

© Instagram Tallulah stepped out in support of her younger sister

"WE WON!!! Big sister energy heckn yeah!! Love my bb," Tallulah wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it. "Look how cute you two are!!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "She's your little beautiful twin!!!!" and: "Adorable! The genes are strong!!! Gorgeous!!!" as well as: "Bruce has the strongest genes!!! Too cute!"

In September, Bruce's wife Emma released her new book The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path, which details both her journey in caring for Bruce amid his FTD diagnosis, and offers a guide for caregivers. While promoting the book, she spoke with Diane Sawyer for an ABC special, Emma & Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey.

In it, Emma first explained: "For someone who was very talkative and engaged. He was just a little more quiet and when the family got together, he would melt," noting: "It felt a little removed, very cold, not like Bruce, who was very warm and affectionate," and that to go "into the complete opposite of that was alarming and scary."

© Getty Images Emma and Bruce in 2019

Of leaving the doctor's office with not much more than the diagnosis and a pamphlet on it, Emma said: "To leave there with nothing, just nothing, with a diagnosis I couldn't pronounce, I didn't know what it was," and recalled: "I was so panicked. I remember hearing it and then just nothing else. It was like I was free falling."

© Instagram Emma often shares glimpses of the girls on social media

As for Bruce, Emma isn't sure he "ever really connected the dots" to understand his diagnosis. Still, she noted: "Bruce is still very mobile. Bruce is in really great health overall, you know," but that "the language is going, and, you know, we've learned to adapt … and we have a way of communicating with him, which is just a ... different way." She added: "It's just his brain that is failing him."

© Getty Images The Willis family in 2019

Through it all however, Emma also maintained the family still sees glimmers of Bruce's personality and the "twinkle in his eye." Though they don't get "days" of it, "they get "moments," she shared: "It's his laugh, right? Like, he has such, like, a hearty laugh. And, you know, sometimes you'll see that twinkle in his eye, or that smirk, and, you know, I just get, like, transported." Still, she did add: "It's just hard to see, because as quickly as those moments appear, then it goes. It's hard. But I'm grateful. I'm grateful that my husband is still very much here."