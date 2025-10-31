First Lady Melania Trump goes into mom mode at Halloween event

First Lady Melania Trump's maternal side was on full display at the 2025 White House Halloween event. While passing out commemorative candies to trick-or-treaters, alongside her husband, President Donald Trump, the first lady went into mom mode when one young child appeared frightened by the decorations. Barron Trump's mother was seen bending down to comfort the little girl.

Separately, in a moment reminiscent of his first term, the president placed a piece of candy on the head of one trick-or-treater, who was seemingly dressed as DJ Marshmello. Back in 2019, President Trump did the same with a child in a Minion costume, a moment that went viral.

The 2025 Halloween event took place on Thursday, the eve of Halloween — the same day the president returned from his trip to Asia. For the occasion, Melania wore a brown Marni coat that featured an orange leather trim, perfectly complementing the pumpkins and fall leaves that decorated the South Portico of the White House. Meanwhile the 45th and 47th president of the United States opted for a navy suit with a red tie and red USA hat.

October 30 marked the Trumps' first Halloween since returning to the White House. Attendees included military families, law enforcement families, foster and adoptive families, in addition to administration officials with children. The first lady wanted to ensure foster and adoptive families were included this year.

© JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images The first lady comforted a young child at the event on Oct. 30

Following the demolition of the East Wing of the White House, a White House official told HELLO! that traditions would be continuing. While there is no longer an East Wing to decorate, the White House will still celebrate the holidays. Now that the Halloween event has passed, celebrations will continue with the Thanksgiving turkey pardon, the Christmas tree delivery and other traditions leading up to Christmas.

© JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images Like he did in his first term, the president placed a candy on a trick-or-treater's head

"The First Lady and her staff look forward to the holiday season and continuing the many wonderful traditions of the White House—starting with Halloween at the White House," a spokesperson for the first lady's office previously told HELLO!. "Many thanks to the partners helping make this special event possible for children and families."

The president's wife has been preparing for Christmas since the summer. The first lady's office revealed in August that Christmas planning was already underway at the White House. Earlier this month, a video of the first lady with a gold ornament was shared on social media with the caption: "Christmas meeting in the @WhiteHouse."

© JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images The president and first lady handed out commemorative candies at the event, which is a White House tradition

This year's National Christmas Tree Lighting will take place on December 4 at the White House. The free ticket lottery for the event opened on October 29 and will close on November 5 at 10 a.m. ET.