Barron Trump's surprising new role revealed amid NYU studies

Barron Trump has proven to have his finger on the pulse when it comes to youth media, after advising his father, Donald Trump, during his presidential campaign in 2024. The 19-year-old, who is currently studying at NYU, may have an advising job already waiting for him after graduation, if the President's team have anything to do with it. Donald signed an executive order on September 25 stating that the ownership of the Chinese social media app TikTok would be transferred to American investors, after former President Joe Biden signed a TikTok ban in 2024 amid fears of data mining.

"This is going to be American-operated all the way," the 79-year-old told the media, as per NBC News. "I have great respect for President Xi [Jinping], and I very much appreciate that he approved the deal, because to get it done properly, we really needed the support of China and the approval of China." He added that Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, media mogul Rupert Murdoch, and tech entrepreneur Michael Dell will be involved.

Donald's former social media manager, Jack Advent, spoke to the Daily Mail about how Barron could play a starring role in TikTok's transformation. "Young people are overwhelmingly the user base of TikTok. I'm hopeful President Trump will consider appointing his son Barron and maybe other young Americans to TikTok's board to help ensure it remains an app young people want to keep using," he said.

He then showered Donald with praise over the major move. "President Trump delivered on his promise to save TikTok and the millions of Americans who run their businesses and get their unfiltered news through the app," the 22-year-old declared. Jack would often receive shout-outs from Donald during his election campaign, with the father of five dubbing him "TikTok Jack".

Barron is currently studying at NYU and has shown no indication of taking a spot on the board of TikTok. His mother, Melania Trump, opened up on Fox & Friends about her only son's deep understanding of young people, which aided Donald during the 2024 presidential campaign.

"He is a grown young man. I'm very proud of him about his knowledge, even about politics, and giving any advice to his father – he brought in so many young people," she said. "He knows his generation, because nowadays the young generation, they don't sit in front of the TV anymore. They're all on the tablets, they're on the phones, and all of these podcasts and streamers."

She continued: "He was very vocal, and he gave an advice to his father, and was incredible how he brought in success because he knew exactly who his father needs to contact and to talk to." Donald's senior campaign advisor, Jason Miller, reiterated this in an interview on the Politico Playbook Deep Dive podcast.

"Barron has been very involved in recommending a number of the podcasts that we should do," he explained. "I got to tell you, hats off to the young man. Every single recommendation he's had has turned out to be absolute ratings gold that's broke the internet." The Celebrity Apprentice host appeared on podcasts like Impaulsive, internet personality Logan Paul's show, and The Joe Rogan Experience, one of the world's top podcasts.