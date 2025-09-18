Melania Trump just proved First Ladies can wear 2025's biggest trend too

Melania Trump made a swift outfit change on Thursday morning as she parted ways with Queen Camilla to join the Princess of Wales at Frogmore Gardens. There, they met with Chief Scout Dwayne Fields and members of the Scouts’ Squirrels programme, observing the young scouts as they took part in nature-based activities to earn their Go Wild badge. For the outdoorsy engagement, the First Lady chose an occasion-appropriate ensemble, thoughtfully aligning her sartorial choices with the setting and theme of the visit. And that’s not to mention Melania’s stylish nod to one of autumn 2025’s hottest trends – suede.

The First Lady embraced earthy autumnal tones in a chestnut-hued suede safari jacket by Ralph Lauren paired with stone-colored pants from Loro Piana. She completed the look with coordinating chestnut flats, adorned with the brand’s signature gold buckle – an elegant yet practical choice for the outdoor engagement. Melania is expected to remain in the same outfit for her lunch at Chequers with the Prime Minister and President Donald Trump and will depart the UK for the U.S. later in the day wearing the same polished ensemble. Princess Kate also opted for a Ralph Lauren ensemble as she donned a skirt from the American fashion house.

© Getty Images Melania wore a Ralph lauren suede jacket

Melania’s suede jacket is perfectly on trend for autumn 2025, reflecting the material’s strong resurgence on recent runways. The revival began with Prada’s autumn/winter 2023 collection, where oversized chestnut suede blazers were paired with crisp white skirts. Designers Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons redefined the fabric by stripping away its traditional bohemian associations – removing fringe and embellishments – to present a more elevated, streamlined aesthetic.

© Getty Images Princess Kate also wore a Raph Lauren skirt

© Getty Images Lady Melania Trump and Princess Kate speak with members of the Scouts' Squirrels programme in the grounds of Frogmore Cottage

Fast forward to this season, and the Italian fashion house continued its suede narrative with a sleek button-down in their spring/summer 2025 collection, followed by a varsity-inspired suede bomber with knitted cuffs in their autumn/winter 2025 lineup. Elsewhere on the runways, Coach showcased longline aviator coats, while Hermès introduced a refined zip-up suede jacket in a soft pale green – further cementing suede’s place as a key fabric for the season.

© Getty Images Melania Trump wore Ralph Lauren to the inauguration in 2017

Ralph Lauren holds a prominent place in the First Lady’s fashion repertoire, having been her designer of choice for her 2017 inauguration look. Melania wore a pale blue, double-faced cashmere jacket with a bold cutaway collar and three-quarter-length sleeves, layered over a matching lean mock-turtleneck dress. The '60s-inspired silhouette was elegantly finished with coordinated gloves and a pair of Manolo Blahnik stilettos, creating one of her most memorable and refined ensembles to date.

The Ralph Lauren Corp. issued a statement at the time: "The Presidential Inauguration is a time for the United States to look our best to the world. It was important to us to uphold and celebrate the tradition of creating iconic American style for this moment."