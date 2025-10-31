Katy Perry and Michael Strahan send love to 'heartbroken' Ryan Seacrest after his dad dies

Ryan Seacrest has revealed the heartbreaking news that his beloved father has passed away. Gary Seacrest "was a devoted husband for 56 years, an incredible Papa to Flora, and my best friend," Ryan shared on social media, alongside a carousel of pictures of Gary throughout his life. The pictures included Gary with his family, including wife Constance Marie Zullinger, Ryan’s sister Meredith, her husband Jimmy, and their daughter Flora.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that my loving father peacefully passed away earlier this week. My mom, sister, and I have peace knowing he is in a better place and free of any pain or suffering. We are heartbroken," wrote Ryan. "He was a devoted husband for 56 years, an incredible Papa to Flora, and my best friend. Dad, you will live in our hearts forever. I love you," he concluded.

Katy Perry, Michael Bublé, and Michael Strahan were among Ryan's celebrity friends who honored his father and sent their love. "Sending you and your family all the love," commented Katy as Michael Buble added: "Love you man." Mario Lopez wrote: "God bless you and your family bro," while GMA anchor Michael Strahan sent "love, prayers, and condolences to you and your family". Will Reeve commented: "So sorry, Ryan. He was a great man." The iheartradio team added: "So sorry for your loss, Ryan. Sending you and your family all of our love. Your Dad was an amazing man."

Gary was 79. He had been born in July 1946, and served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Army before beginning a decades-long career as a lawyer in Atlanta. In a 2020 Instagram post, Ryan shared a snap of his father dressed in uniform and wrote: "My dad Lieutenant Gary Seacrest."

© Ryan Seacrest Ryan stands next to his mom (R) and sister (L) as they celebrate Gary's birthday

In 2021, Ryan shared the news with fans that Gary had been "battling cancer for several years" but that it was "no longer detectable". However, earlier in 2025, Ryan revealed the devastating news that it had spread.

"My dad is about 80 years old, and I have a very close relationship with my father," Ryan told listeners during the July 21 episode of On Air with Ryan Seacrest. "And my father was diagnosed with prostate cancer years ago and started his treatment. And he… it didn’t get better. It got worse, and it spread. It didn’t go well for him."

© Ryan Seacrest Ryan as a young teenager with his father Gary

The TV host revealed that while he was still hosting American Idol his father's health declined, and he was sent to the ICU department after he had contracted pneumonia.

"I was on an American Idol show live during last season, and my sister called me and she said, 'Dad is in the ICU. How fast can you get here?' I finished the show. We were almost done. I couldn’t even… I didn’t even remember what I was saying on the show. It was, like, robotic at that point," he said before sharing the happier memories as well.

© Ryan Seacrest Gary was a husband, father, and grandfather

"I watched [my parents] over the weekends send photos of smiling and happiness and being together,” he told listeners. "They’ve been married for 55 years. And they’ve got each other. They’re just happy to sit together looking at an ocean. And I just, I want to share that because I’ve been holding that in for a long time."