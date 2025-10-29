GMA Michael Strahan's twin daughters enter 'new chapter of life': 'Where has time gone'

Michael Strahan's twin daughters, Isabella and Sophia, have officially entered adulthood as they ushered in their 21st birthday on October 28. The Good Morning America anchor took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a special tribute in honor of the big day. Alongside a photograph of him posing in between his girls, he penned: "Someone tell me how these two are 21?!?! Where has time gone! Happy birthday @isabellastrahan and @sophialstrahan! Love you both more than an Instagram post can ever say! LOL." Michael's fans were quick to flock to the comments section to share their well wishes to Isabella and Sophia. "Happy 21st birthday beautiful young ladies. Welcome to the new chapter of life. Enjoy and plenty blessings," penned one follower.

The GMA star's post comes after he delivered an update on Isabella's health during an exclusive chat with HELLO!. The 21-year-old was diagnosed with rare brain cancer called medulloblastoma in October 2023. The USC college student is now cancer-free after completing chemotherapy back in June 2024. "She took me to some frat parties or sorority parties, so I realized I'm too old for college. She's fantastic," shared Michael.

© Instagram Michael and his twin daughters

Michael's twin daughters haven’t just been busy with college – they also made waves in August as the stars of Kim Kardashian’s Skims campaign, The Campus Collection. "We're proud to share that @isabellastrahan and @sophialstrahan are officially part of the new @skims Campus Collection campaign!" a post shared by Michael and SMAC Entertainment, which Michael co-founded, read. The Campus Collection, which dropped on August 7, was geared toward college students. "New semester means the cutest new sets, tees, pants, and more – and who better to show it off than real-life college students," a post on the official Skims Instagram read.

© Instagram Photo shared by Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella Strahan on Instagram of her posing in front of posters of her Kenneth Cole campaign posted across Los Angeles

Isabella returned to modeling in March 2025 with a campaign for Kenneth Cole as part of their Purposeful Voices campaign. "I feel like I've grown in many ways," Isabella told Town & Country. "I'm super grateful for walking and talking again. You don't think of the things you can do until you live without them." Michael shares two older children, Tanita and Michael Jr., with his first wife, Wanda Hutchins, and welcomed twins Isabella and Sophia with his second wife, Jean Muggli.

"It was definitely tough and painful to watch that," Michael told the publication. "It was like, 'How soon is it going to come back?' It was painful for her to get out of bed and move and do those things that are completely necessary for her to do. As a parent, to see that was unsettling at times. But throughout this entire journey, Isabella has inspired and helped us all by how she has approached what she was facing. She has worked so hard, and with such amazing spirit."