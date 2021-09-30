Who is Pierce Brosnan's wife Keely Shaye Smith? Everything you need to know The couple are head over heels in love with each other

Pierce Brosnan has starred alongside some of Hollywood's best-loved actresses – but there is only one leading lady in his life, his wife of 20 years, Keely Shaye Smith.

The couple are still completely head over heels for each other two decades after their wedding, and while they keep their marriage private, Pierce has been known to celebrate his love for his wife on social media on more than one occasion.

But who is Keely, when did they get married and how many children do they have? Read on for everything you need to know about Pierce's wife…

Who is Pierce Brosnan's wife Keely Shaye Smith?

Keely is an American journalist and author who also has experience in acting, modelling and TV presenting. She was an environmental correspondent for ABC's The Home Show as well as a gardening expert for ABC's Good Morning America. Keeley, 58, has also acted as an entertainment correspondent for the Today Show and Entertainment Tonight.

The couple met at a party in 1994

When did Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith marry?

The couple met at a beach party in Mexico in 1994. Keely was there to interview Cheers actor Ted Danson when she started talking to Pierce and the pair hit it off immediately. "He was captivating. Tall, dark, and handsome," she recalled. "Everything that everybody would immediately be attracted to. He had a mischievous sparkle in his eyes."

The couple married seven years later in 2001 in Pierce's native Ireland at Ballintubber Abbey in County Mayo, in front of 100 guests. The day, which was covered exclusively by HELLO!, featured a fireworks display, a seven-tier cake and an elaborate ice sculpture of Rodin's The Kiss.

They welcomed two sons before tying the knot in 2001

It's clear the 007 actor is totally smitten with his other half. He has previously told the Independent: "I love her vitality, her passion. She has this strength that I wouldn't be able to live without. When Keely looks at me, I go weak." The romantic has also said: "I found a great woman in Keely. Not if I searched a million times over would I find one as good."

How many children do Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith have?

Pierce and Keely welcomed their first child, Dylan Thomas Brosnan, in 1997 followed by another son Paris Beckett four years later. The couple then tied the knot six months after Paris's arrival in the same abbey where their baby son was christened.

Pierce lost his first wife Cassandra to cancer

Who was Pierce Brosnan married to before?

Pierce sadly lost his first wife, Australian actress Cassandra Harris, to cancer in December 1991. Cassie, as she was known, was 43. The couple had one son together, Sean, and Pierce also adopted Cassie's two older children Charlotte and Chris. Charlotte sadly also died of ovarian cancer in June 2013.

Pierce has credited his wife Keely for helping him heal. "Keely has always been kind and compassionate and encouraged me to mourn Cassie," he said. "I think of her all the time. I suppose Keely is my North Star, always looking out for me."

