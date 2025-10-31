Heidi Klum braves the New York rain in vampy all-leather look for Halloween event - watch

There were tricks and treats for Heidi Klum on October 30, 2025 as she visited the Empire State Building to turn on their Halloween lights in New York City. The supermodel gave fans a treat as she rocked a vampy goth look of a leather strapless mini dress that landed on her upper thigh, and featured full-length boning. She paired it with fishnet tights, thigh-high matching leather boots with a stiletto heel, and an oversized black-and-white graphic jacket that she wore falling off her shoulders.

But the tricks came from the weather, as New York City was hit by a deadly storm that left her grappling with an umbrella as she exited the building to their top floor deck. "Today’s forecast: 100% chance of tricks AND treats #HeidiHalloween," she captioned an Instagram reel, posted above, set to Sabrina Carpenter's song "When Did You Get Hot?", and began with her posing inside.

"Here it comes," sings Sabrina, and in that moment the reel cuts to Heidi struggling in the winds and rain to keep her umbrella over her head, and her hair and outfit dry. Video captured by her assistant also saw her make the futile attempt, but she ultimately gave up, and went back inside.

Heidi has become the unofficial Queen of Halloween in recent years, thanks to her iconic Halloween party for which she works alongside special effects artists to create wild costumes. Her 2022 costume went down in history books, when Heidi surpassed every gruesome and goulish character she had previously transformed herself into through the decades by attending as a human-sized worm.

© Getty Images for Empire State Re Heidi battles the weather at The Empire State Building

Her husband Tom Kraulitz even got into the spirit of the theme, arriving dressed as a fisherman, and helping his wife wriggle onto the red carpet, where she then proceeded to give an interview while lying down on the floor.

© Getty Images for Empire State Re Heidi rocked a vampy all-leather look

Heidi is once again hosting her annual Halloween Party in New York City; last year's event was a glitzy A-list packed event featuring Marc Jacobs, Charli D'Amelio, Nicole Scherzinger and Alex Consani. For the 2024 event, Heidi arrived in a cloud of dry ice smoke as the alien E.T from the 1982 movie E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

© Taylor Hill Heidi dressed as a worm for her 2022 bash

In 2023 she dressed as a bright blue peacock accompanied by not one, but ten people dressed in flamboyant green outfits to create a dramatic feather effect, with a helping hand from Cirque du Soleil's creative director Michel Laprise.

Other looks have included Princess Fiona from Shrek, with the attention to detail that her feet even looked like she had stepped right out of the swamp and onto the red carpet. Other absolutely iconic looks include a women with no skin, Jessica Rabbit, someone's Granny, the werewolf from Michael Jackson's "Thriller" music video and Lady Godiva, complete with a real-life horse.