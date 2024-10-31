Heidi Klum offers final glimpse of highly anticipated Halloween costume

The Queen of Halloween, Heidi Klum, is keeping us all on our toes as she reveals a glimpse of her costume ahead of her famous holiday party.

The Halloween bash is set to take place on Thursday October 31 at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York, with the star-studded guest list including Emily Ratajkowski, Marc Jacobs, Kelsea Ballerini and Jonathan Van Ness.

Heidi prepared to slip into her costume on Amazon Live on Thursday as makeup artist and prosthetics expert Mike Marino began to transform the supermodel into what could be her wackiest outfit yet.

In the live, Mike began to apply heavy brown prosthetics to Heidi's face as she wore her long blonde hair down in messy waves.

She revealed to Today earlier this month that the costume will be "otherworldly" with "a lot of prosthetics again".

"I'm claustrophobic just thinking about it," she added. Some fans have attempted to guess her character, with bets going for everything from Jabba the Hutt from Star Wars, to a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, to a simple snail.

© Instagram Heidi teased the costume on her Instagram

When asked about the party, the mother of four couldn't be more excited; she told the interviewer that the best part about the night would be seeing her friends in crazy costumes.

"All my friends are coming from all over the planet, literally, somebody from Germany, from Italy, from LA, like from all over the place," she said.

"It's always exciting for me to see everyone else's costumes. That's what I love. You know, I love to see the creativity we all inspire each other. That's the fun thing about it."

© Instagram The supermodel got ready on Amazon Live with the help of makeup artist Mike Marino

Heidi's Halloween party is the hottest ticket in town, with celebs descending in their wildest looks to try and match the 51-year-old's energy.

Her kids are no different, having taken inspiration from their mom for their elaborate costumes.

Her eldest daughter, Leni, opted for a Catwoman costume last year, while in 2022, she donned a Strawberry Shortcake outfit.

© Noam Galai The mother of four dazzled as a peacock at last year's Halloween bash

However, the child who takes after Heidi the most when it comes to Halloween is Lou, her youngest daughter.

When asked on the live show if her kids get involved in the big bash, she replied, "Yes, they do. The most I would say is Lou, my youngest daughter; she just turned 15."

"She does a lot of her costumes herself, like she can do wigs, she makes props, so she's very much into it. She doesn't just go into a store and buy something."

© Pascal Le Segretain Heidi is already planning her costume for next year's bash

The consummate costume queen has had some showstopping looks since the tradition began; who could forget her worm outfit from 2022 or her incredible peacock ensemble from 2023? Not to mention the alien from 2019 or Fiona from Shrek in 2018!

According to Heidi, the alien was the most challenging costume to wear, thanks to its many moving parts and prosthetics. "I don't remember what year it was, but I was an alien, and literally I had prosthetics on every part of my body," she said on the livestream.

As for when she will start planning next year's look? "Tomorrow! Tomorrow I am going to be laying in the bath with a face mask thinking about next year," she said in the live.