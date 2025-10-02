Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Heidi Klum teases her wildest Halloween costume yet with cryptic post
Subscribe
Heidi Klum teases her wildest Halloween costume yet with cryptic post

Heidi Klum teases her wildest Halloween costume yet with cryptic post

Heidi Klum is famous for wearing wild and wacky Halloween costumes to her annual bash, including a giant earthworm outfit

heidi klum halloween costume gallery© WWD via Getty Images
Faye James
Faye JamesSenior Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

What do E.T., Cleopatra and a peacock have in common? They've all been the inspiration for Heidi Klum's costumes for her famous Halloween party, which welcomes Hollywood's best and brightest each year for a night of fun. The supermodel is already preparing for October 31, and shared a glimpse into the creative process on social media, hinting at what her costume might be. Heidi posted several photos of a 3D mask mounted on a metal background, simply captioning it, "This is just the beginning."

See Heidi's outrageous peacock outfit below...

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Queen of Halloween Heidi Klum recruits acrobats for peacock costume
Heidi Klum Halloween costume© Instagram

Heidi's hint

Heidi's fans have already speculated that she may be recreating Harrison Ford's Han Solo's look from the 1980 Star Wars film The Empire Strikes Back. In the film, Han is frozen in Carbonite in order to be transported to the villainous Jabba the Hutt. The 3D mask looks strikingly similar; however, when it comes to Heidi's costumes, anything is possible.

mike marino makeup artist© WireImage

Helping hand

She also teased her upcoming costume in a separate video highlighting all of her past looks, with the clip ending on the words "2025?". She has enlisted the help of makeup artist Mike Marino again, after he helped with her E.T. look in 2024. He is also known for his incredible prosthetic work in Hollywood, having worked with Colin Farrell on The Penguin and Sebastian Stan on A Different Man.

Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum attend Heidi Klum's 23rd Annual Halloween Party © Noam Galai

An alien encounter

Heidi began the tradition of going all out for Halloween back in 2000, and her costumes have only grown wackier with each passing year. In 2024, she arrived at her bash as the dressed-up version of the alien E.T. from the 1982 film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, while her husband, Tom Kaulitz, went as the character from the beginning of the movie.

heidi klum© Getty Images for amfAR

Nostalgia factor

"I knew I wanted to do something nostalgic," she told Vogue about her outfit. "I started going down memory lane, thinking about which dolls I played with, what movies I watched, and what some of my favorite childhood memories were. It's my favorite childhood movie of all time – I watched it a million times."

The supermodel dazzled as a peacock at last year's Halloween bash© Noam Galai

Bringing it together

The mother of four dressed as a peacock for Halloween in 2023, complete with ten other people who went as the animal's feathers. It involved intricate choreography to bring the outfits together into a magnificent peacock. Speaking to People about the process, Heidi shared that all of her costumes were planned well in advance. "Molds need to be made. Prosthetics need to be made, fittings have to be had," she said.

Heidi dressed as a worm for her 2022 bash© Taylor Hill

Worm's the word

"It takes a long time. It takes a lot of planning. And also then, when I do the reveal, I want to have a special reveal because I know I have so many fans and those particular Halloween fans are people who love also dressing up and coming up with amazing things," she added. Her 2022 look was truly iconic, when she appeared at the party dressed as a giant worm, and fully encased in her costume.

heidi klum shrek costume halloween 2018© FilmMagic

Going all out

The 52-year-old was virtually unrecognizable in 2018 when she went as Fiona from Shrek, with a full face of prosthetics. "I feel like [my fans are] really looking at what I'm doing and I don't want to let anyone down, so I'm always giving everything," she told People.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More Celebrity News
See more
Read More