Heidi Klum teases her wildest Halloween costume yet with cryptic post

What do E.T., Cleopatra and a peacock have in common? They've all been the inspiration for Heidi Klum's costumes for her famous Halloween party, which welcomes Hollywood's best and brightest each year for a night of fun. The supermodel is already preparing for October 31, and shared a glimpse into the creative process on social media, hinting at what her costume might be. Heidi posted several photos of a 3D mask mounted on a metal background, simply captioning it, "This is just the beginning."
See Heidi's outrageous peacock outfit below...
Heidi's hint
Heidi's fans have already speculated that she may be recreating Harrison Ford's Han Solo's look from the 1980 Star Wars film The Empire Strikes Back. In the film, Han is frozen in Carbonite in order to be transported to the villainous Jabba the Hutt. The 3D mask looks strikingly similar; however, when it comes to Heidi's costumes, anything is possible.
Helping hand
She also teased her upcoming costume in a separate video highlighting all of her past looks, with the clip ending on the words "2025?". She has enlisted the help of makeup artist Mike Marino again, after he helped with her E.T. look in 2024. He is also known for his incredible prosthetic work in Hollywood, having worked with Colin Farrell on The Penguin and Sebastian Stan on A Different Man.
An alien encounter
Heidi began the tradition of going all out for Halloween back in 2000, and her costumes have only grown wackier with each passing year. In 2024, she arrived at her bash as the dressed-up version of the alien E.T. from the 1982 film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, while her husband, Tom Kaulitz, went as the character from the beginning of the movie.
Nostalgia factor
"I knew I wanted to do something nostalgic," she told Vogue about her outfit. "I started going down memory lane, thinking about which dolls I played with, what movies I watched, and what some of my favorite childhood memories were. It's my favorite childhood movie of all time – I watched it a million times."
Bringing it together
The mother of four dressed as a peacock for Halloween in 2023, complete with ten other people who went as the animal's feathers. It involved intricate choreography to bring the outfits together into a magnificent peacock. Speaking to People about the process, Heidi shared that all of her costumes were planned well in advance. "Molds need to be made. Prosthetics need to be made, fittings have to be had," she said.
Worm's the word
"It takes a long time. It takes a lot of planning. And also then, when I do the reveal, I want to have a special reveal because I know I have so many fans and those particular Halloween fans are people who love also dressing up and coming up with amazing things," she added. Her 2022 look was truly iconic, when she appeared at the party dressed as a giant worm, and fully encased in her costume.
Going all out
The 52-year-old was virtually unrecognizable in 2018 when she went as Fiona from Shrek, with a full face of prosthetics. "I feel like [my fans are] really looking at what I'm doing and I don't want to let anyone down, so I'm always giving everything," she told People.
