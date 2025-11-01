Coleen Nolan celebrates baby joy with new family addition - 'I'm almost lost for words'

Congratulations are in order for Loose Women star Coleen Nolan, who announced the news she has welcomed a beautiful new grandson, Sidney Ray, on Thursday. Taking to her Instagram account, the British daytime TV star shared a gorgeous photo cradling her little bundle of joy in a photograph from the hospital.

"Introducing my little grandson, Sidney Ray [blue love heart emoji]," she wrote. "I'm almost lost for words and I can barely describe the unbelievable range of emotions I’m feeling right now, love, pride, relief, happiness to name a few. Born on 29/10/25 [blue love heart emoji] weighing in at a whopping 9lb10, so we’re all pleased it was a planned c-section. Mum, Dad and baby doing very well. To my daughter @ciarafensome what a gift to have gone through this whole journey with you (apart from the haemorrhoids) and we’re only at the start. You and Max are already taking to parenting like ducks to water and I know you are both going to be the best mum and dad to Sid." The doting grandmother couldn't have looked more in love as she cradled Sid, who was wrapped in a baby blue blanket.

Special words

Coleen's friends were delighted on behalf of her news and took to the comments of the post to share their congratulations. Fellow Loose Women star Jane Moore wrote: "Congrats," alongside a red love heart emoji. Strictly Come Dancing star, Oti Mabuse, penned: "Congratulations Nana." Meanwhile, Kate Thornton replied: "Congratulations to you all! [red love heart emoji]."

Coleen's special bond with Ciara

New mum Ciara, who welcomed Sidney with her fiancé Max, shared her own photo upon her son's arrival, writing: "Sidney Ray Innes, 29/10/2025 9lb 10. So proud of all 3 of us. I have carried him for 9 months but @maxkerrinnes you have carried us all this whole time." Coleen and Ciara have always had an incredibly close bond and was fiercely protective over her. When she first started dating her now-fiancé, the Loose Women panellist previously revealed she was worried about Max, given that he's a musician just like Coleen's ex-husband. Recalling the first time Ciara met Max, Coleen explained it was at a family gathering, as Max is the guitarist in her son Shane's band. "I was sitting outside with my friend, and she said, 'Oh, Mum, she said, 'The guitarist'. She went, 'I might have to kiss him; he's very attractive'.

"And I went: 'Oh God, how funny; what's she like? And she walked in, and I said to my friend, 'Oh God, no, please don't let her end up with a musician because I'd just divorced one, that being her dad." But Coleen's worries were quickly put to rest, and she has since "best thing that's ever happened" and that he's "absolutely brilliant."