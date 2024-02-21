Inside Coleen Nolan's family life: from three children to 'Tinder' partner

Coleen Nolan is regularly on our screens thanks to her appearances on Loose Women, and the star doesn't shy away from being open about her personal life.

During her time on the panel, Coleen has been open about her family's health battles, and shared plenty of anecdotes about her three children, Shane Jr., Jake and Ciara. The star has also been open about being unlucky in love, while also finding her current partner, Michael Jones, and how the pair met on dating app Tinder.

WATCH: Coleen Nolan opens up about clashes between daughter Ciara and boyfriend Michael

But despite how open Coleen is, how much do you know about her children and current partner? Read on to find out all you need to know…

Shane Jr.

© HGL Shane Jr. has been a support act for the Nolan Sisters

Coleen's oldest son is Shane Jr. and she shares the 35-year-old with her ex-husband, Shane Richie. Like his mum, Shane Jr. is singer and has performed as a warm-up singer for the Nolan Sisters when they toured together.

Shane Jr. also fronts his own band, named after his mum's group, The Nolan Band. Joining the singer are drummer Matt Bamber, guitarist Jack Lavelle and bass guitarist Dave Benkel. Shane Jr. has also tried his hand at musical theatre, appearing in Boogie Nights and touring with David Hasselhoff for Last Night A DJ Saved My Life.

In 2022, Shane Jr. walked down the aisle with long-time partner Maddie Wahdan after proposing to her on Christmas Eve in 2020. However, Maddie called time on their relationship in 2023 due to the star's alleged infidelity.

Jake Roche

© S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock Jake is a talented singer and actor

Jake is Coleen's second-oldest child, and like Shane Jr., she shares him with ex-husband Shane Richie. Jake has also entered the world of showbusiness and is the lead singer of indie band Push Baby, formerly Rixton, best known for their No. 1 hit, Me and My Broken Heart. In 2022, Jake and his co-star, Charley Bagnall, confirmed the band was on hiatus as they pursued other interests.

The 31-year-old is also an accomplished actor having appeared in shows like Emmerdale, Scott & Bailey, Finding Neverland, and he even portrayed Paul McCartney in an episode of Little Crackers.

Jake is currently believed to be single, however, the star has dated a major star in the past: Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson. Jake even proposed to the singer in 2015, however, in 2016 the pair confirmed they had split up. Although the pair haven't officially confirmed why they split, it's rumoured they clashed over Jesy's desire to start a family.

Ciara

© Instagram Coleen's daughter Ciara is travelling

Coleen's only daughter is 22-year-old Ciara, and she shares her daughter with her ex-partner, Ray Fensome. Coleen often delights her fans as she shares photos with her lookalike child, but she recently admitted that she was left "heartbroken" by Ciara's choice to travel.

Back in January, Coleen revealed on Loose Women that her daughter and her boyfriend had decided to travel the globe without a set return date. "They've worked really hard and saved up and I'm so proud of them both and her, but honestly, I just can't stop crying," she told her fellow panellists. "But I'm trying not to do it in front of her because I'm thrilled and I'm proud because what an amazing thing to do. But it's like losing my best friend."

Coleen's partner Michael

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Coleen and Michael first started daring in 2021

Although Ciara has now left the family home, Coleen won't be completely alone as she will soon be joined by her partner Michael Jones. Back in September, the singer revealed that her partner was likely to move in with her following Ciara's departure.

Coleen met Michael on Tinder in 2021 with the pair hitting it off, however the pair called time on their relationship in April 2022, but said they would "remain close". Rumours of the pair getting back together started in August 2023 when Michael was seen supporting the mum-of-three during her appearance in the touring show, The Full Monty.

PHOTOS: Coleen Nolan wows fans with incredible transformation: 'Best thing I ever did'

READ: Coleen Nolan inundated with support following 'life-changing' decision

Opening up about their previous split, Coleen explained: "It was my fault we kept splitting up. I think because he was very different to my ex-husbands and people I've been out with. He was very attentive and romantic, and at first, I just didn't know what to do with it. It kind of freaked me out a bit. I thought, I don't know why he loves me as much – it was just me."

The singer continued: "Then every time I kind of finished it, I'd miss him so much, then eventually I thought I just need to sort my head out and accept that I deserve to be and can be loved like that. So we got back together, and it's been brilliant and I'm in a much better place."