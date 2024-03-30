Loose Women's Coleen Nolan supported by fans as she shares tearful video

Coleen Nolan has been thrilling her fans with her recent nationwide tour, Naked, and as the tour came to an end, the emotions got to the 59-year-old.

The Loose Women favourite shared a video of herself leaving at the end of her show, and she was visibly in tears as she headed off stage and drank from a bottle of water. Coleen looked ravishing in a daring black outfit that would have suited any rock star, with the whole ensemble being finished off with a diamond-encrusted belt.

© Instagram Coleen was visibly emotional as she left the stage

The singer then reflected on the tour while in a silk floral nightgown, while also thanking all of her fans and the crew on her tour for all of their support.

She penned: "Wow, what a ride. Thank you to everyone involved for making a dream of mine come true. To @danny_lowry_ @dle.live for believing in me and also @boldmanagement. To my son @iamshanenolan for being the best support on and off the stage, you smashed it and I love you! To my amazing Band @davebenkel @badnewsbobbyy @rayfensome @jorochellmusic.

© HGL Coleen went on tour with her eldest son

"You guys helped me through it every night and you're all brilliant. My gorgeous girls @elishamasinger and @elliesharpex I couldn't have wished for better company on stage. To my tour manager @nath.waters couldn't have done it without you, love ya loads! To @mikelowrymbe for making it so much fun and being just brilliant. To Matt on sound for being so patient with me every night."

The singer concluded: "To my wonder woman @elenassspati for make up and hair…tough job, but you made me feel amazing! To @rachelgoldstylist_ for all your help. To @nolanjulian for coming in on the last week and filming everything that moved and bringing so much joy to us all.

© Getty The singer was full of support for all of those who helped her on tour

"And my @michaeljones.64 (Mickey Merch) for being with me through it all and pushing me to never give up.. I love you! Finally to every single one of you who came and supported me, from the bottom of my heart, I will never forget you. Thank you, thank you …I love you all."

Following her tears, Coleen's fans made sure to support her in the comments as one enthused: "Love you and so bloody proud of you. You've made a dream come true!" and a second added: "Loved every minute of it @coleen_nolan, you should be so proud of yourself! You all smashed it! Loved every minute of it. Bring on the next lot!"

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Coleen is a much-loved member of the Loose Women family

The mother-of-three revealed her tour plans back in September 2023, and as you can see in the video below, her announcement featured the star in the most dazzling array of outfits.

Our favourites included a red-hot dress that showed off her figure, a glittery silver outfit that wouldn't have looked out of place on Strictly Come Dancing, and at one point, the star even seemingly posed nude inside of a giant teacup.

Coleen didn't head out on tour alone, as she was joined by her son, Shane Jr., who looked suave in a set of black-and-white photos while smouldering in a suit.

