Coleen Nolan opens up about engagement plans with boyfriend Michael following family marriage split

Coleen Nolan has opened up about the possibility of getting married for a third time in a heartfelt new interview.

The confession came when she opened up about her relationship with boyfriend Michael, who she met on Tinder.

"I might get engaged, but that doesn’t necessarily mean I'm going to walk down the aisle,” she told The Mirror on Sunday. "I know Michael would like to marry me," she added, before explaining that she enjoys the relationship as it is.

WATCH: Coleen Nolan reveals reason behind break-up from long-term partner

The star was previously married to EastEnders actor Shane Richie, with whom she shares two adult sons, Shane, 35, and Jake, 31. She also shares daughter Ciara, 23, with her second husband, Ray Fensome.

She's previously gushed about her love for partner Michael, after they met on the popular dating app, and he's even joined her on ITV daytime show Loose Women, where she's a regular panellist.

© Rex The couple are moving in together

However, she also shared on the show that they've broken up more than once – although she blamed herself for the splits. Speaking to Bella magazine last year, the mum-of-three said: "It was my fault we kept splitting up. I think because he was very different to my ex-husbands and people I've been out with.

"He was very attentive and romantic, and at first, I just didn't know what to do with it. It kind of freaked me out a bit. I thought, I don't know why he loves me as much – it was just me.

© S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock Coleen has been open about her relationships

"Then every time I kind of finished it, I'd miss him so much, then eventually I thought I just need to sort my head out and accept that I deserve to be and can be loved like that."

With Coleen an empty-nester after Ciara and her boyfriend Max set off travelling last month, she and Michael are preparing to move in together for the first time.

© Instagram Coleen with her daughter Ciara and her ex Ray Fensome

The singer and presenter's current happiness is offset by some sadness though, as her son Shane Jr recently split up with his wife Maddie Wahdan after just 17 months of marriage.

Coleen is still on good terms with her daughter-in-law and has previously stated how "proud" she is of Maddie's achievements. "I cannot tell you how proud I am of my daughter-in-law Maddie becoming the new Miss Great Britain," she said on Instagram.

© HGL/GC Images The star with her son Shane

"She's worked for five years for this, she's got so close in those five years and she bloody won and deservedly so," Coleen went on, before commenting on preconceptions about pageants.

"And I just want to reiterate that these pageant shows aren't just about who is a size 10 or six feet tall or walking up and down a catwalk. They work really hard. They do loads of charity work. It's much more diverse now.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Coleen is now an empty-nester

"It's the person you are and that's what I love about it. And Maddie was the best person for the job," continued the star.

Shane and Maddie exchanged vows at Rushton Hall in July 2022, with photos showing the bride wearing an off-the-shoulder wedding dress while the mother of the groom rocked an electric blue fishtail midi dress.