Demi Moore, Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford lead the best dressed at the LACMA Gala

Hollywood’s biggest names brought the glamour to the 2025 LACMA Art + Film Gala, held on November 1 beneath the glow of Chris Burden's Urban Light installation in Los Angeles. The star-studded evening, co-chaired by Eva Chow and Leonardo DiCaprio, celebrated the creative fusion of film, fashion, and fine art. From metallic embellishments to vivid color and modern silhouettes, the night’s fashion moments proved once again that the LACMA Gala is as much about artistic expression as it is about Hollywood style. From Demi Moore to Demi Lovato, take a look at the gallery to see some of the best looks of the night.

© Getty Images Demi Moore Demi was a vision in a sheer, high-neck gown covered in colorful embroidered florals and jeweled accents. The actress let her cascading dark waves fall freely, completing the look with soft makeup and minimal accessories for an effortlessly romantic finish.



© Variety via Getty Images Kaia Gerber Kaia turned heads in a sleek, sequined scarlet gown that hugged her frame and featured a deep neckline for a touch of classic allure. With softly curled hair and understated jewelry, she channeled old Hollywood glamour while keeping the focus on the dress’s radiant shine.



© Getty Images for LACMA Cindy Crawford Cindy was the embodiment of red-carpet royalty in an off-the-shoulder gold gown dripping with intricate beadwork and sequins. The supermodel complemented the look with smooth waves, gold accessories, and a confident poise that proved timeless beauty never fades.



© Getty Images for LACMA Cynthia Erivo Wicked star Cynthia brought couture drama in a structured silver gown covered in intricate beading and crystal embellishments, paired with a sweeping gray tulle cape. She carried a metallic clutch and wore diamond earrings, radiating poise and confidence.



© Variety via Getty Images Paris Hilton Paris made a bold statement in a sheer black lace gown that balanced elegance with daring edge. The long-sleeved design and high neckline were offset by her signature platinum waves and sparkling diamond details, creating a dramatic yet sophisticated moment.



© WireImage Elle Fanning Elle donned an ethereal pale-blue gown complete with delicate lace and voluminous feathered trim. The A Complete Unknown star elevated her fairytale look with a diamond choker and soft side-swept updo, giving off a luminous, ice-princess aura.



© Getty Images Demi Lovato Songstress Demi exuded modern refinement in a strapless gown that paired a structured black bodice with a voluminous navy skirt. Gold heels and diamond jewelry brought a hint of contrast, while her sleek bun and visible hand tattoos added her signature edge.

