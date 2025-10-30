Amy Schumer showcases 40-lb weight loss in tight fitted red dress

Amy Schumer proved that red really is her color during a New York City appearance on Tuesday evening, amid her incredible weight loss journey that has seen her shed more than 40 lbs. The mom of one was show-stopping in a red minidress with a scoop neck, an A-line skirt and a bow fastened to the neckline. She added black pointed heels and wore her blonde locks in a half-up, half-down style. Amy's friends and fans went wild for the stunning look, with one writing in her Instagram comment section, "Red is made for you," while another added, "We're here for this moment!"

Another chimed in, "Yes!!!!! She's having her moment!!!" while a fourth said, "You look so beautiful." Amy wore the look to the NYC premiere of All's Fair, the legal drama starring Kim Kardashian, Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close. The blonde beauty caught up with Kim on the red carpet and shared a snap of herself on the ground in front of the reality TV star on Instagram.

"All's Fair looks amazing! Love you @kimkardashian," Amy captioned the photo, as Kim replied, "I love you!!!!!!!" in all caps. The Trainwreck actress has been open about her weight loss journey and her use of GLP-1 medications to suppress her appetite, after years of being labeled plus-sized.

Amy hit back at this label in 2016 when Glamour included her in the plus-size only issue, and shared her thoughts on Instagram. "I know there's nothing wrong with being plus-size. Beautiful healthy women…Young girls seeing my body type thinking that is plus-size? What are your thoughts? Mine are not cool Glamour not glamourous."

She added that plus-size in the US typically refers to size 16 and up, while she wore a size six to eight. "Bottom line seems to be we are done with those unnecessary labels which seem to be reserved for women," Amy declared. Her weight loss journey began in earnest after she had her uterus and appendix removed due to her endometriosis, followed by a liposuction procedure.

"It's not about needing to be slamming, because I've never been famous for being hot. But I'd reached a place where I was tired of looking at myself in the mirror," she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2022. Amy began to take Wegovy, a brand of GLP-1, which is typically given to diabetes patients.

"Three years ago, I tried Wegovy," she shared in an Instagram video. "I was puking, I couldn't handle it. I don't know if they've changed the formula." The comedienne later told Howard Stern that Ozempic also didn't work for her. "I tried Ozempic almost three years ago, and I was bedridden," she explained.

"I was vomiting, and then you have no energy. But other people take it, and they're all good. I lost 30 pounds so quick. I looked great, and I couldn't lift my head off the pillow, so what's the point? I'm in bed, and my son's like, 'Can you play tag? And I'm like, 'I can't.'" She was eventually prescribed Mounjaro, another GLP-1 iteration, and had a "really good experience" with the drug.