Ivanka Trump turns heads in chic birthday look following candid confession

Ivanka Trump celebrated her 44th birthday in style as she stepped out in Miami, Florida, with her close friend for an intimate celebratory lunch. The mom of three was glowing in olive green, just hours after posting a lengthy Instagram carousel detailing the life lessons she had learned over the years, including a confession about her "pain". Ivanka wore high-waisted, flared pants and a matching top with sleeves to her elbows, adding a large black belt to cinch in her waist. She accessorized with a burgundy handbag and large brown sunglasses, and wore brown heeled boots.

Ivanka's blonde locks were worn down past her shoulders and styled in a gentle curl. She was joined by her close friend, Isabel Grutman, founder of sustainable women's clothing line RANGEL and Isa Grutman Jewelry, at the low-key birthday lunch. The First Daughter had taken a moment earlier in the day to share a poignant message about what she had learned in her 44 years.

She included several photos in the carousel, including one of her family at Donald Trump's inauguration in January, some snaps with her young children, and a selfie with her husband, Jared Kushner, taken at Jeff Bezos' wedding in June. "Each birthday (and today is my 44th!) invites reflection – on what I've learned, what I hold dear, and how I want to walk forward with greater clarity, courage, and grace," she wrote in the caption.

"Family remains the heartbeat of my life. Everything expands outward from there," she continued, before adding a message about pain. "Peace is born not of forgetting, but of transforming pain into wisdom. As the poet Rumi wrote, 'The wound is the place where the Light enters you.' True healing asks for patience. The strength to sit with what shattered before building what's next. In that stillness, empathy becomes architecture."

Other life lessons that the former model included were the importance of believing in oneself, being kind to others, having discipline, cultivating friendships, and how to define success. "Here's to another circle around the sun!" she concluded.

© SBCH / BACKGRID Ivanka looked incredible in the olive green outfit

Just days before her birthday, Ivanka paid tribute to her 12-year-old son, Joseph, on his special day. The Trump-Kushner family enjoyed an outing at the Miami Motocross Park, with the proud mom donning pink racing pants and a red long-sleeved shirt. "Twelve years of adventure and this one might be your favorite ride yet," she wrote in an Instagram post. "I love you, Joseph! Happy birthday!"

© Instagram Ivanka shared the life lessons she had learned over her 44 years

Ivanka welcomed Joseph, as well as Arabella, 14, and Theodore, nine, with Jared, a businessman and billionaire whom she met at a business lunch in 2007. The pair tied the knot in October 2009. Jared and Ivanka moved to Miami in 2021 and have been enjoying a quieter life since their time in the White House.

© Instagram Ivanka and Jared moved their family to Miami in 2021

"We don't have anyone who lives in with us, so I get them up, I make them breakfast," Ivanka shared on the Him & Her Show podcast. "Jared makes pancakes – really great pancakes – every other morning." She added: "We're like The Fast and The Furious. I get my kids up and we have half an hour to get them all up, for them to get dressed, for them to come down, for them to have breakfast – which we're making before I drive them to the bus."