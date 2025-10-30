Carys Douglas twins with mom Catherine Zeta-Jones in iconic vintage dress

Carys Douglas was the spitting image of her glamorous mother on Tuesday night at the 2025 PAC NYC Icons of Culture Gala, which she attended alongside her famous father, Michael Douglas. The 22-year-old practically glowed as she donned the same black gown that her mom, Catherine Zeta-Jones, had worn in 2005 to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. The dress featured a sparkling black bodice and spaghetti straps with butterfly embellishments, adding a flirty touch to the demure look.

Carys added simple black pointed heels and dangling earrings, with her brunette locks worn in a blowout style. Catherine originally styled the dress with embellished heeled sandals, a diamond drop necklace and diamond hoops, while her daughter opted for a more casual ensemble. The Brown University graduate admitted to People on the red carpet that she frequently borrowed from her mom's closet and rarely bought new clothes.

"I feel I love vintage clothes. I don't really like to buy, I'm not really into fast fashion stuff, just for sustainability reasons, so I feel very lucky that I have a wonderful closet that I can pick from," she said. "But I should probably tell her more, because I snag a little too much. She's like, 'Is that my bag?' I'm like, 'I don't know. I don't think so.'"

Carys previously donned another dazzling piece from Catherine's closet for her 21st birthday in 2024. The Oscar winner's embellished pink Ungaro gown that she wore to the MTV Movie Awards in 1999 fit Carys like a glove, proving that she really is Catherine's mini-me. While the budding actress often takes her style cues from Catherine, the proud mom shared with Town & Country that Carys has her own ideas.

"She has her own individual style. She's modern but age-appropriate," Catherine explained. "I've never had to turn to Carys and say, 'I think that's a little inappropriate.' Once she said, 'Mom, I really like this romper.' I went, 'Mmm, but don't you think it's cut a little too long? Shouldn't it be shorter?' She went, 'Mom, you're the only mother in the world that would tell a 15-year-old girl that the romper should be shorter.'"

Carys also has dreams of a Hollywood career, just like her parents, who have been married since 2000. "I grew up doing theater, and I didn't study acting in school, but that's why I'm happy to be in such an informative arts space, so hopefully more of that," she told People on Tuesday.

She graduated from Brown University in May with a degree in Film and International Relations, and entered the entertainment industry with a role in the 2024 short film [Expletive] That Guy, executive-produced by Spike Lee and co-starring Victoria Pedretti. The brunette beauty shared with Town & Country that she wants to avoid the nepo baby label that will undoubtedly be applied to her.

"When I was younger, I didn't like the idea of having this name attached to me, this kind of 'Douglas dynasty' stuff," she told the publication. "I think what bothers me the most is that people think I don't work hard for it…that anything I do gets handed to me. When, honestly, I feel like it's the opposite. I feel I need to constantly prove myself to people – that I am not just my parents' daughter."