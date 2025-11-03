Britney Spears deletes Instagram in the wake of Kevin Federline memoir

Pop icon Britney Spears appears to have deleted her Instagram account after sharing a series of posts and reigniting tensions with ex-husband Kevin Federline, whose new memoir has stirred fresh controversy. Fans noticed the singer's account had disappeared on November 2, with her profile showing as unavailable. The move came just days after Britney posted several messages and videos that sparked concern, including a clip showing bruises and bandages that she said were from "falling down the stairs," and a post addressing her ex directly: "The constant gaslighting from ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting."

Kevin’s memoir, You Thought You Knew, makes a number of claims about their marriage and family life, which Britney has strongly denied. The eight-time Grammy-winning artist wrote on X recently calling the book’s contents "extremely hurtful," accusing him of once again profiting from her pain.

"I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys." She said she felt "demoralised by this situation" and that she had seldom seen her sons, who are now 19 and 20 years old, in recent years. The sudden disappearance of her long-running account has left fans worried, as her social media has long served as both her outlet and her connection to supporters worldwide.

The "Stronger" singer first became a mom when she was 23 years old in 2006, when she welcomed son Sean Preston Federline with her then-husband Kevin Federline, who she had married the year prior.

Prior to Sean's birth, the Crossroads actress had announced that she was taking a break from her career to focus on starting her family with Kevin, who had been her backup dancer, and the following year, the former couple welcomed their second son, Jayden James.

Two months later however, Britney filed for divorce, which after a very public and lengthy custody battle, was finalized in 2007.

It is believed that her two sons, who stay largely out of the spotlight, have been living in Hawai'i with their dad, and his wife, Victoria Prince, and their children.

Earlier this year, Britney shared a post showing her son Jayden James opening gifts with her over the holiday season. "Mamas deserve waaay more respect than they get these days!!!" Britney captioned the post.

"Best Christmas of my life!!! I haven’t seen my boys in 2 years!!! Tears of joy and literally in shock everyday koo koo crazy so in love and blessed!!! I’m speechless, thank you Jesus!!!" she wrote alongside a video of her and Jayden talking into the camera as she gave him a kiss on the cheek as they sat alongside a roaring fire.

Britney had been estranged from her boys for several years, but on New Year's Eve she spoke of how proud she was of Jayden, after having not seen him for almost three years.