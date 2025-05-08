The biggest A-list family fallouts amid Beckham feud

Rumors of a growing feud between Brooklyn Beckham and his family have reached a fever pitch after the 26-year-old and his heiress wife, Nicola Peltz, failed to attend David and Victoria's birthday parties in April.

The pair also opted not to post any social media tributes for their birthdays in a break from their usual style, and skipped out on Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show despite his three other siblings attending.

For Victoria's 51st bash, they chose to attend Coachella instead, and even touched down in London ahead of David's birthday only to be absent on the night.

Rumours of a rift have been bubbling away ever since, with fans speculating that the fight really lies between Brooklyn and his brother Romeo over the 22-year-old's girlfriend, Kim Turnbull.

The Mirror claimed that Brooklyn and Kim dated years ago, yet his brother Cruz shot this down with a simple Instagram comment. "It's appropriate to date your brother's ex too? Cool," a commenter wrote on Romeo's post, to which Cruz replied: "Brooklyn and Kim never dated."

As the world waits with bated breath to see how this alleged feud will play out, join HELLO! in exploring some of the biggest A-list family fallouts ever.

Jay-Z and Solange Knowles

The Met Gala may be famous for its outrageous fashion, but one of its most memorable moments happened behind the scenes between Jay-Z and his sister-in-law, Solange Knowles. A video was released of the pair engaging in a physical altercation in an elevator at the Met Gala afterparty while Beyoncé stood by and watched it happen, with many later speculating that it was due to the rapper's alleged infidelities.

The clip quickly went viral, and the family was forced to release a statement about the incident to quell further rumors. "As a result of the public release of the elevator security footage from Monday, May 5th, there has been a great deal of speculation about what triggered the unfortunate incident. But the most important thing is that our family has worked through it," the statement read.

"Jay and Solange each assume their share of responsibility for what has occurred. They both acknowledge their role in this private matter that has played out in the public. They both have apologized to each other, and we have moved forward as a united family."

"The reports of Solange being intoxicated or displaying erratic behaviour throughout that evening are simply false. At the end of the day, families have problems, and we're no different. We love each other, and above all, we are family. We've put this behind us and hope everyone else will do the same."

Years later, it appeared the pair had buried the hatchet with Jay-Z calling Solange his "sister" in an interview with Rap Radar, adding that they "had a great relationship".

Caitlyn and Kris Jenner

Despite Caitlyn and Kris' separation in 2013, the Kardashian-Jenner clan remained on good terms with the former Olympian and supported her transition. That is, until Caitlyn wrote about her family in her 2017 memoir, The Secrets of My Life, claiming that Kris knew that she was questioning her gender for years, which the momager refuted.

"Kris insists that she was taken by surprise by my ultimate transition to Caitlyn…I told her I dressed as a woman, and she knew I did because I did it several times in front of her after we were married," the athlete wrote.

The feud played out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, with Kris saying that she had "never been so angry and disappointed in somebody in my whole life."

Caitlyn shared in a speech at Cambridge University that the rift between them had grown ever wider, saying: "They don’t want me in their lives…In the book, I express some opinions and got shot down. It was not about the Kardashians. They were only mentioned on 20 pages. They made it more about them on television."

Years later, she revealed the pair were not on speaking terms in an interview on This Morning on Wednesday. "When you have as many kids as I have, you're closer to some than you are to others…I certainly see them and we do this and that," she said.

"I'm much closer to the Jenner side, but Kris, I don't really have any more contact with her. It's kind of sad because we went through a lot."

Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears

Britney publicly called out her entire family when she was finally freed from her 13-year conservatorship, including her younger sister Jamie Lynn. The pop superstar claimed that Jamie Lynn had taken their father's side in the conservatorship, and slammed her sister's memoir Things I Should Have Said via social media.

"The timing of your book was unbelievable Jamie Lynn … especially knowing the whole world had no clue what was really done to me!" she wrote on Instagram.

"My whole family including you is saying YOU DIDN'T KNOW …. [expletive]!!! The nerve of you to sell a book now and talk [expletive] but your [expletive] lying. I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you're lying through your teeth about me!!"

Britney delved further into her pain in her own memoir, The Woman in Me, sharing that she felt Jamie Lynn had capitalized off her trauma by releasing the book. Despite all this, the mother of two revealed that she still held out hope that the pair would reconcile one day.

"She will always be my sister, and I love her and her beautiful family," she wrote. "I'm working to feel more compassion than anger toward her, and everyone who I feel has wronged me. It’s not that easy."

Angelina Jolie and Jon Voight

Angelina and her father Jon Voight have shared a fraught relationship over the decades, beginning when her mother, Marcheline Bertrand, split from the star when the actress was a young child. She was estranged from Jon for years, until they reconnected on the set of Lara Croft: Tomb Raider in 2001, where he played her father.

The Midnight Cowboy actor then claimed in the same year that his daughter was struggling with her mental health.

He told Access Hollywood that he was "brokenhearted…because I've been trying to reach my daughter and get her help, and I have failed, and I'm sorry. Really, I haven't come forward and addressed the serious mental problems she has spoken about so candidly to the press over the years, but I've tried behind the scenes in every way."

Angelina swiftly responded with a statement that read: "I don't want to make public the reasons for my bad relationship with my father. I will only say that, like every child, [my brother] Jamie and I would have loved to have had a warm and loving relationship with our dad. After all these years, I have determined that it is not healthy for me to be around my father, especially now that I am responsible for my own child."

The pair eventually reconciled, yet in recent years, Angelina and her father have reportedly become estranged again due to their political differences, with the mother of six being an outspoken advocate of human rights and Jon being a staunch supporter of Donald Trump.

Kate, Oliver and Bill Hudson

Kate and Oliver Hudson have always been vocal about their love for their stepfather, Kurt Russell, who stepped in as their father figure when he began dating their mother, Goldie Hawn.

Their biological father, Hudson Brothers musician Bill Hudson, was married to the Overboard star from 1976 until 1982, and left the family shortly after their split. Since then, Oliver and Kate have had a strained relationship with Bill.

On Father's Day in 2015, Oliver took to Instagram to post a throwback of himself with his father, writing, "Happy Abandonment Day!" His sister opted for a lighter post, sharing a photo of Kurt with the caption: "Pa, just simply…Thank you. Happy Fathers Day I love you to the moon and back. #HappyFathersDay."

Bill immediately clapped back, telling the Daily Mail how disappointed he was with Oliver and Kate's messages. "I had five birth children but I now consider myself a father of three," he said. "I no longer recognise Oliver and Kate as my own. I would ask them to stop using the Hudson name."

He continued: "They are no longer a part of my life. Oliver's Instagram post was a malicious, vicious, premeditated attack. He is dead to me now. As is Kate. I am mourning their loss even though they are still walking this earth."

The Running Point actress later revealed that their relationship was on the mend.

Bill reiterated in 2024 that they were working on their relationship, with the musician telling Us Weekly: "We are warming up [and] letting things take their course. All families have rifts. It's nice that our rift is healing."

"A lot went down, and we aren't revisiting it," he added. "No one wants to rehash the past. You can't move forward if all you're doing is analysing the past. We're in the present."

