Meet Britney Spears 2 sons — rare photos and where their relationship stands

Britney Spears is a talented multi-hyphenate, but among her many roles, one of her most important is her role as a mom.

The "Stronger" singer first became a mom when she was 23 years old in 2006, when she welcomed son Sean Preston Federline with her then-husband Kevin Federline, who she had married the year prior.

Prior to Sean's birth, the Crossroads actress had announced that she was taking a break from her career to focus on starting her family with Kevin, who had been her backup dancer, and the following year, the former couple welcomed their second son, Jayden James.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Britney Spears' relationship timelines

Two months later however, Britney filed for divorce, which after a very public and lengthy custody battle, was finalized in 2007.

As of last year, the boys, who stay largely out of the spotlight, have been living in Hawai'i with their dad, and his wife, Victoria Prince, and their two children, Jordan, 11, and Peyton, eight, however it was recently reported that Britney's youngest, Jayden, had visited her in Los Angeles and they are in the midst of repairing their allegedly distanced relationship. Read on for everything we know about Sean and Jayden.

© Getty Britney and little Sean in 2006

Sean Preston, 19

Sean was born on September 14, 2006 in Santa Monica, California. Britney announced the news on her website, writing: "We are ecstatic to announce the birth of our son!" and: "Everyone is happy, healthy and doing wonderful. Thank you for all your love and well wishes!"

Sean and later his little brother Jayden made occasional appearances in the spotlight alongside their mom growing up, like at baseball games and musicals, but it wasn't until 2013 that they made their official red carpet debut with her for the Smurfs 2 movie premiere in Los Angeles.

© Getty The singer with the boys in 2013

MORE: Britney Spears teases she's stepping back into the limelight with personal new message

Britney's relationship with both of her sons has had its fair share of ups and downs, though in 2020, she celebrated both of their birthdays, which are days apart, with a sweet Instagram post, in which she wrote: "My two lil men's birthdays are this week!!!!!! You guys are getting older and so big and are waaay cooler than me!!!!! I love you both to the moon and back and I hope all of your bday wishes come true and more!!!!!"

© Instagram Her relationship with Sean and Jayden has been somewhat difficult

Jayden James, 18

Jayden James was born in Los Angeles on September 12, 2006, two months before his parents filed for divorce.

© Getty With the boys and her ex-husband Sam Asghari in 2017

MORE: Details of Britney Spears' prenup and where $60M net worth stands revealed as Sam Asghari divorce is finalized

Though like his brother Jayden has similarly stayed away from the spotlight, in 2022, he did give a rare interview to the Daily Mail, explaining his and his brother's decision to not attend their mom's wedding to now former husband Sam Asghari.

"At the time it just wasn't a good time to go. I'm not saying that I'm not happy for her," he explained, maintaining: "I'm really happy for them, but she didn't invite the whole family, and then if it was just going to be me and Preston, I just don't see how that situation would have ended on good terms."