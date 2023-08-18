Britney Spear's ex Kevin Federline responds to news of split from Sam Asghari

Kevin Federline, the former husband of pop sensation Britney Spears, recently extended his well-wishes to the star in light of her shocking split from Sam Asghari.

Speaking through his attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, the former backup dancer expressed his thoughts to ET. "He wishes them both the best," Mark conveyed, further expressing Kevin's hope that the situation does not add to Britney's challenges: "If they reconcile, great, but hopefully it won't be a factor that makes her feel more alienated than she might already feel."

Reminiscing about their own whirlwind love story that began at a nightclub, Kevin and Britney exchanged vows in 2004 and concluded their marital journey in 2007.

Their union gifted them two sons, Sean, 17, and Jayden, 16. This past May, Britney gave her blessing for Kevin to relocate their sons to Hawaii, where they now live with his wife, Victoria Prince.

© Mirek Towski/Getty Kevin Federline and Britney Spears during 2006 Grammy Awards

According to Mark, the boys are thriving in their new environment: "They're very happy with the life they have there," he stated, acknowledging the recent tragedy in Maui that affected many.

Mark further highlighted Kevin's conscious effort to shield Sean and Jayden from unfavorable media narratives surrounding their mother: "Kevin tries to minimize media access to them... he wants to ensure they're equipped to navigate the spotlight because of who their parents are," he explained.

© Vivien Killilea Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Britney has been vocal about her emotional distance from her sons. Last year, she revealed the pain of not seeing her children for half a year and the added hurt of their absence from her wedding to Sam. Yet, reports suggest that there was a heartening reunion between Britney and her sons before their departure.

Amidst this emotional backdrop, Sam Asghari broke his silence regarding their divorce. In a heartfelt Instagram post, the 29-year-old entertainer wrote, "After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together."

© Getty Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are getting divorced

He gracefully asked the media and fans to be "kind and thoughtful," candidly adding, "[expletive] happens."

The swirling rumors intensified when reports hinted at possible infidelity on Britney's part, citing video evidence. Furthermore, Page Six announced that Britney has secured the services of renowned divorce attorney Laura Wasser, whose clientele boasts names like Kim Kardashian and Johnny Depp.

© Photo: Twitter Britney with her two sons

However, there are murmurs about Sam potentially releasing sensitive information about Britney.

Britney's history with Laura goes back to 2008 when she enlisted the attorney's assistance during her custody battle with Kevin.

Following the proceedings, Britney was directed to pay child support, a decision Laura confirmed the star felt positive about. The payments increased in 2018, with Kevin holding full custody.