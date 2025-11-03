Amy Dowden announces difficult health update – and confirms break from Strictly

Strictly Come Dancing's professional dancer Amy Dowden has announced she will undergo another mastectomy this week, in a health update released to her fans on social media. The star, who participated in this season of the BBC dance competition with her celebrity partner Thomas Skinner (The Apprentice), posted on Instagram – cup of tea in hand and stroking a dog – to share the news. "Hey everyone, as you all know I've always been very open about my health and the care I receive. So I'd like to start by being clear that what I am about to share is not to treat a new cancer diagnosis."

The 35-year-old continued: "However, following a recent appointment with my incredible medical team, we've decided that I'll be having another mastectomy this week. They're confident that, all going well, I can expect a straightforward recovery. Once I have healed I look forward to rejoining my Strictly family. Of course I'm going to miss not being there so much but I will be watching from home and look forward to cheering everyone on. Thank you always for all the support. Sending my Welsh love always."

Appearing on The Dr Hilary Show podcast on 23 October, Amy explained her relief at being in remission. "Touch wood, no evidence of disease now," she said, before adding: "I've had some scares with specks on the breast, on my other breast which has not been pleasant. I've had more biopsies done on that breast… There is breast cancer in the family, so big decisions need to be made now, in the future. I'm in very, very good hands and I'm so lucky with the NHS."

Amy's fans share their support

It wasn't long before friends and fans took to the comments to share their support. Fellow Strictly pro Karen Hauer wrote: "Sending all the love," while Jowita Przystał added: "Sending lots of love." Meanwhile, Tom Fletcher wrote: "All the love to you my wonderful friend x," while a fan penned: "Hope it goes well for you lovely. Your pink sisters are all here right behind you in whatever way you need us."

Amy's cancer journey

Amy, who also has Crohn's disease, first announced her cancer diagnosis back in May 2023. After undergoing treatment, including a mastectomy and chemotherapy, Amy was unable to compete in Strictly's 2023 series. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! about her diagnosis at the time, Amy said: "You just don't ever think it's going to happen to you. I hadn't thought it was possible to get breast cancer at my age. My mum has had breast cancer, but she had it at a later age, in her 50s."

© BBC/Guy Levy Amy danced with Thomas Skinner in Strictly's latest series

Amy participated in the CoppaTrek! 100 km fundraising walk led by Giovanna Fletcher to raise breast-health awareness – and it was that trek that ultimately led her to discover her own breast cancer. The day before setting off on her belated honeymoon with her husband, Ben, she discovered a hard lump in her right breast while in the shower.

"This last year, obviously, I made a conscious effort to check my breasts," Amy said. "CoppaFeel! has now potentially saved my life, because I don't know how long this lump could have been there before I would have noticed and done something about it. So me speaking out might end up saving some other people's lives because they start checking their breasts."