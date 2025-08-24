Strictly star stuns fans after sharing sloppy kiss with dog: 'that's a no from me'

One of Strictly's newest recruits, Vicky Pattison, has left fans stunned after a video showed her letting her dog lick inside her mouth on Instagram. In a joint collaboration post with the pet food company Butternut Box, Vicky – known for her reality TV stardom on Geordie Shore – got very up close and personal with her pet pooch as part of the brand's new YouTube series, Walkies. Vicky, 37, spoke about her two pups, Max and Milo, telling the video's host, Aisha, what it was like to be a dog mum.

A bit too close for comfort

It was at one point when she got a bit too close for comfort, though, as the TV and radio star let one of the dogs start licking the inside of her mouth. "I can't help it," she said, "I'm so sorry." Aisha patted her on the shoulder playfully, before admitting: "The thing is, I do that too." Vicky laughed in agreement, saying: "You know, it makes them happy!" before going in for another smooch.

Shocked fans react to the post

The post's caption read: "Do you kiss your dog with tongues? Well, Vicky Pattison definitely does. Watch her reveal everything about being a dog mum in our new YouTube series, Walkies out now." But not everyone was impressed. Fans took to the comments to share their shock, with one person writing: "Each to their own, but that's a no from me. The germs that would be in their mouth," while another added: "That is actually so disgusting and unhygienic. It's so wrong on so many levels."

A third person penned: "Omg Vicky no!!! I loved my dog more than life itself, I wouldn't mind her licking my nose/face or hands etc. I'd also kiss her above her nose and her head, but there's no way I would ever let her kiss me by licking my lips and definitely not by licking inside my mouth."

Vicky's response

Acknowledging the backlash, Vicky quipped: "This did not go down well." Even her partner, Ercan Ramadan, joined in the fun, commenting: "The dogs get better kisses than me." Vicky playfully replied: "No babyyyyyy! You get the best kisses! Love you!"

Vicky's upcoming Strictly role

Despite the eyebrow-raising moment, Vicky will soon be back in the spotlight for a very different reason. The TV personality is set to join the Strictly Come Dancing line-up this September as the eleventh contestant confirmed, alongside Love Island star Dani Dyer, Drag Race UK finalist La Voix, and Doctor Who actress Alex Kingston.