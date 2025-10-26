Brenda Blethyn reveals unconventional living situation with husband of 15 years: 'It works brilliantly'

Actress Brenda Blethyn, best known for her role as the beloved DCI Vera Stanhope in the ITV detective show, has revealed her rather unconventional living arrangement with her husband of 15 years, Michael Mayhew, who served as the art director of the National Theatre from 1976 to 2009. Speaking to The Telegraph about her upcoming role as Elsie in the British indie film Dragonfly, Brenda explained that she enjoys an independent lifestyle with Michael – and the couple live in separate flats.

Over the years, Brenda has received much-deserved recognition for her iconic performances, from the famed detective in ITV's Vera to Mrs Bennet in the 2005 film adaptation of Jane Austen's Pride & Prejudice. The 79-year-old actress has won both a Golden Globe and a BAFTA, and she recently earned a joint Best Performance award for her role in Dragonfly at the Tribeca Film Festival, alongside Andrea Riseborough (The Death of Stalin).

Brenda's unconventional living situation with her husband

The actress, who hails from Kent, told The Telegraph: "My husband lives upstairs. We moved into this very nice flat in Ramsgate. And I'd be saying, 'Can I open a window, it's very hot in here?' And he'd say, 'No, it's freezing.' And after a while, I said, 'Is that flat downstairs still vacant?' So I moved downstairs. It works brilliantly. We eat together. We go out together. We live together, but in different apartments."

The practice of living apart from one's partner has been dubbed the "LAT" (Living Apart Together) trend and has gained increasing popularity in recent years. In fact, Brenda isn't alone in embracing it – Succession star Brian Cox previously revealed to The Times that he and his wife also live in separate flats.

After learning what LAT meant, Brenda added: "It's got a lot to say for itself. Having your own space to be able to choose what you want to listen to on the radio or to watch on the TV, or if you want your friends round. And also, when I've got somewhere I have to go, like today, I took Jack upstairs, my dog, and he's with Michael."

How did Brenda meet her husband?

Brenda was married to her ex-husband Alan James Blethyn from 1964 to 1973, and met Michael in 1975 at the National Theatre, where he later became art director. The couple tied the knot in 2010 and now share their beloved 10-year-old cockerpoo, Jack.

While the couple never had children – Brenda admits she never felt a strong maternal desire – she said: "Oh, I love that dog. Quite often he has to come with me to work. On Vera, they had to hire someone to look after him all day when I was on set."

Brenda's role on Vera

Brenda first donned Vera's trademark hat and mac in 2011 and soon became everyone's favourite detective in the long-running ITV crime drama, which concluded in January 2025. The series followed the sharp yet slightly dishevelled detective as she solved murder mysteries across Northumberland. After 14 years in the role, Brenda received the Outstanding Contribution award at the TV Choice Awards in recognition of her enduring performance.

"I loved the job," said Brenda. "I am somebody with impostor syndrome – I do sometimes think, 'Have I earned the right to be here?' – but with Vera, I overcame that because I knew I was on top of it". In the show's emotional finale, which aired on 2 January, viewers watched Vera retire from policing – with the final scene showing her walking along a beach with the stray dog she'd taken in, trotting faithfully beside her.

Brenda's upcoming role in Dragonfly

While she may have hung up Vera's hat for good, Brenda is still booked and busy. The star is set to bring elderly woman and pensioner Elsie to life in Dragonfly, which explores the "stark realities of elder care". In the film, Elsie finds an unexpected alliance with her younger neighbour Colleen, who is played by Andrea Riseborough. The synopsis continues: "Over time, a friendship grows but Elsie's resentful, guilt-ridden son stirs up tensions bringing shocking consequences." Dragonfly is available to watch in cinemas from 7 November.