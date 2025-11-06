Brooks Nader makes weight-loss reveal but admits family's concern

Brooks Nader has admitted to being "addicted" to weight-loss drugs despite her family's staged intervention. Brooks was confronted by her sisters during an episode of her reality TV series Love Thy Nader after they discovered a basket full of needles that are used to inject GLP-medication. The model acknowledged that she is aware the weight-loss injections are not healthy for her, but she has struggled to discontinue their use. "The thing that I was so shocked about with the show was that I had so many people reach out to me saying ‘I’m also addicted to GLP-1. I’m ashamed to talk about it because there’s such a stigma around it. It’s a crutch for me,'" she told Bustle.

"I’m still on it," admitted Brooks. "It’s a crutch for me, too. It’s not healthy. I should get off it; I’ll be honest about that." The model opened up about how the weight-loss drug has helped towards her career success after she was told by a client that she needed to lose weight. "If I didn’t get a job, I would say to [my old agency], 'Can we get feedback from the client?' The direct feedback was I needed to lose 30 pounds. I didn't shed one tear over it," she said.

© Getty Images Brooks Nader admitted to taking weight-loss medication

She continued: "I don’t feel bad for myself. I just say, 'The facts are they want me to lose weight. How can I achieve that?' The facts are that when I started GLP-1, my career took off. I’m not saying it’s OK. I'm not saying it’s right. I think everybody is different – but I lost 30 pounds, and I booked all the jobs."

© Variety via Getty Images Brooks Nader's sisters staged an intervention

GLP-1 medications like Ozempic, Mounjaro, and Wegovy help suppress appetite, and aid to weight-loss. The 28-year-old revealed on her show that she almost passed out during her exercise class as a result of the medication. "Just seeing all of the needles piled up in one place makes me realize the gravity of how deep she’s gone in it," said her sister, Mary Holland. "This is different doctors, clearly. This is different pharmacies. That's dangerous. She's overprescribed. This amount is so concerning."

"I know my sisters are coming from a place of love. I just find that you don’t know until you’re in that position how to handle it," said Brooks in the episode. "I think that I have maybe an unhealthy relationship with weight and food because of the industry that I’m in – but I don’t think that I have an eating disorder."