Carlos Alcaraz's new girlfriend revealed after US Open triumph

Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz is having a moment. After winning the US Open, he appears to have also won the heart of stunning model Brooks Nadar. The DWTS alum was rumored to be linked with Jannik Sinner but according to Brooks sister Grace Lee Nadar, it's actually Carlos who she's dating. Speaking with E News! Grace confirmed Brooks was actually linked to Carlos. "The rumors are true," she said. "Dating is such a loose term. But I do know he’s the man of the hour." Grace has not met 'the man of the hour' yet but she said she's super keen. "I’m dying to," she added. "Such a cutie."Although Brooke herself is yet to confirm her new romance with Carlos she did allude to dating a tennis star on a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel when he asked her if she was with Jannik when she attended the US Open.

© Getty Images for Cadillac Brooks Nader is seen inside the Cadillac Suite at the US Open

"You're close," she teased Jimmy. "You're warm, but we weren't at that match."

Carlos meanwhile told The Sunday Times last year that he was single but ready to mingle: "I am single. I am looking for someone. It can be difficult as a tennis player to meet the right person because you are travelling all the time."

© Getty Images for Cadillac Brooks Nader is dating Carlos!

He also spoke about his deep connection to his family. "When I finish a tournament, it doesn’t matter if I win or not, I just want to get home to be with my family," he added at the time. "I live with my mum and dad, my older brother and two younger brothers. To them I am not a big tennis star, just a normal guy."

"So getting home is great because I miss them. The longer you are away, the more you realize how much you need them," he added.

© Getty Images Carlos is off the market

After winning the US Open against Jannik on Monday, the 22-year-old suggested that a bold transformation was to come when asked what he would do to celebrate his big victory. "[Something] even better. Even better. You will see. You will see. Surprise. Surprise," he said coyly to reporters.

Fans took to the comment section of his post to share their excitement over Carlos' potential new transformation, with one writing, "Blondcaraz coming soon?" while another added, "Hair reveal when?"

A third fan chimed in, "The blonde wig…the hair foils…what is coming next Carlitos?!?" while another commented, "BABE WAKE UP NEW CARLOS HAIRCUT JUST DROPPED." The tennis champion has made a star out of his regular barber, Víctor Martínez, who operates in Carlos' hometown of El Palmar in Southern Spain.'

© Instagram Carlos shows off his new hairstyle online

On Wednesday Carlos took to his Instagram Stories to show off his drastic transformation featuring a much lighter shade of bleached hair that steers closer to white than to blonde.

Fans gave mixed reviews and some saw the resemblance between Carlos' hair and his platinum US Open trophy and even came up with new nicknames. One person hilariously wrote: "Carlos really woke up today and said, 'Platinum Slam.' Another commenter added: "IceCaraz," and a third fan continued: "Blancaruaz!! FROSTY CARLITO era."