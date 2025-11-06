Kelly Ripa reveals wild 'complaint' she received from NYC neighbour

Kelly Ripa prides herself as the undisputed queen of Halloween at her $27 million townhouse on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. However, it seems her neighbors were less than impressed with her selection of candy for trick-or-treaters this spooky season. During an episode of LIVE with Kelly & Mark this week, the host shared that her neighbor had "lodged a complaint" over how she and husband Mark Consuelos ran out of candy early on the day. "We ran out of candy twice, and had to reorder on the fly," she shared. "Interestingly enough, yesterday a woman came up to me and sort of lodged a complaint that we ran out early. An adult woman!" Kelly recalled how the woman approached her asking, "'What happened to your candy this year?'"

"She said, 'Well, you ran out,'" Kelly explained. "I go, 'What time did you come?' She said, 'Around 8:30 at night.'" However, the host admitted she was unsurprised that the neighbor had missed her chance to indulge in their candy offerings. "I said, 'No, it's over then,'" she said. "'You'll have to come earlier next year.'" "I wish I would've received that complaint," added Mark.

© Getty Images Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are big fans of Halloween

Kelly has previously admitted that she gives out more candy than normal to accommodate for even the pickies of trick-or-treaters."I put two candy bars in each bag," she shared on her talk show in November 2023. "I was tired of the ingrate children going, 'I don't like that candy bar. Can I have this candy bar?' This way, you get a bag, move on."

© ABC Kelly revealed the complaint she received from her neighbor

This isn't the first time the couple have received a complaint over their Halloween festivities. Back in October 2023, Mark opened up about how their neighbor in Long Island didn't approve of their music choice. "They complained about a Halloween party back in 1999," he explained. "We got a noise complaint." The neighbor told police that "there was too much 'Monster Mash' playing." Mark continued: "The party was from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It was a kids' party."

Today, the couple reside in a $27 million townhouse on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Kelly and Mark purchased the sprawling abode 12 years ago and transformed it into a modern living space with notes of French and Old Hollywood glamor inspired by the film Mommie Dearest. Kelly has called her home her "favourite place on earth". "We’ve moved several times in our lives, but no matter where we go, for me, this is my forever home," she shared. "When I walked in here, I was like, 'This is the final place where I will live.' I love this house so much." She continued: "I don’t want to sound morbid but they’ll have to carry me out of here feet first because I have gotten good and comfortable in this house."