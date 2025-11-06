Jason Momoa and Adria Arjona's complete relationship timeline

Possibly Hollywood's hottest couple, Jason Momoa and Adria Arjona made their relationship public in the spring of 2024. The couple has since made countless red-carpet appearances, and doted on each other on social media.

Here's the full breakdown of their relationship.

2019 - First known meeting

© Getty Images Adria Arjona and Jason Momoa in New York City

While it's difficult to say when they first met, it's likely to be in 2019 during the filming of the 2021 movie Sweet Girl, where Adria and Jason play husband and wife. At the time, Adria was newly married to her long-term boyfriend Edgardo Canales, who she married in August that year. Jason was also married to Lisa Bonet, who he began dating in 2005, and had officially married in 2017.

2022 - 2023 - Both end relationships with their partners

© Getty Images Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet attend the Academy Awards at Hollywood in 2019

It was early 2022 when Lisa and Jason announced their split, Lisa filed for divorce in January 2024, listing their date of separation as October 2020. Then, in 2023 Adria separated from her husband Edgardo.

© Getty Images Edgardo Canales and Adria Arjona attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2020

May 11, 2024 - Jason teases a relationship

© Getty Images Jason Momoa attends Osaka Comic Con on the 5th of May 2024

Just five months after his divorce (years after his separation!), Jason teased fans in an interview at Basingstoke Comic Con, stating that he was "very much in a relationship," adding: "You'll find out very soon."

May 20, 2024 - Jason makes it Instagram official

With no time to spare, Jason stayed true to his word and made the relationship Instagram official just nine days later. He shared a series of Instagram photos of his time in Japan, where Adria was the star of the show. He added in the caption that he was "sharing another amazing adventure with mi amor."

February 14, 2025 - Red carpet debut for the SNL50 Show

© Getty Images Jason Momoa and Adria Arjona attend SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall

The couple remained relatively quiet, until their first red carpet debut almost a year after they made their relationship public, when they stepped out for the Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall to celebrate SNL's 50th anniversary.

March 11, 2025 - Red carpet for Black Bag premiere

© Getty Images Adria Arjona and Jason Momoa attends the "Black Bag" Premiere

The couple hasn't been shy with red carpet events, with February marking the beginning of a string of appearances. In March 2025, Jason and Adria attended the premiere of Black Bag; neither of them is featured in the film, so it's likely that it was a date night supporting friends.

May 19, 2025 - Cannes Film Festival

© Getty Images Jason Momoa and Adria Arjona attend Cannes Film Festival

An honorable mention for their appearance at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, because we can't not discuss it when Adria looked that good (and of course, Jason too!). The couple attended the premiere of Splitsville, in which Adria starred alongside Dakota Johnson.

Jason has expressed that it was difficult going through a separation publicly but it's now also his first time dating publicly, having been with Lisa prior to his Game of Thrones days and Hollywood breakout. So, you couldn't blame them if they wanted to keep their relationship out of the public eye; we can only be grateful for them giving us a stream of public appearances to fawn over.