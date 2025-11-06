Miss Universe drama explained after women stage mass walkout amid 'dummy' comments

Miss Universe 2025 is taking place in Thailand this year, but the contest has become embroiled in drama Several Miss Universe contestants, including the reigning Miss Universe Victoria Kjaer Theilvig of Denmark, walked out of the 2025 event on November 4, 2025 after the organizer was seen on a live stream rudely reprimanding Miss Mexico and accusing her of failing to fulfill her duties. During a pre-pageant ceremony, Miss Universe Thailand director, Nawat Itsaragrisil, was heard arguing with Miss Mexico, Fatima Bosch, in front of dozens of contestants and audience members for allegedly failing to post promotional content. As the other women realized what was happening, they began shouting back and stood up to show support.

Did Miss Universe hopefuls walk out of the ceremony?

After Mr Nawat began to raise his voice to reprimand Ms Bosch and tell her to stop talking, many of the women stood in solidarity. "If anyone wants to continue the contest, sit down. If you step out, the rest of the girls continue," Mr Nawat could be heard telling Ms Bosch. When she objected, Mr Nawat called security and threatened to disqualify those supporting her.Ms Bosch and others then left the room, including Miss Armenia, Miss Bangladesh and Miss Bahamas.

What did Mr Nawat tell Miss Mexico?

"Be careful. You are in Thailand. You are in a game," he could be heard telling Ms Bosch after he accused her of refusing to partake in a photo shoot meant for contestants to share on social media. He then demanded she tell him why she was not posting about Thailand.

Ms Fatima Bosch, Miss Universe contestant for Mexico

She denied his claims, but he then accused her of only acting in the interests of her country's pageant director, calling her a "dummy."He then told her to sit down, and when he asked why she was standing, she told him: "Because I have a voice. You are not respecting me as a woman."

"As women, you need to show respect for us. I’m here representing a country, and it’s not my fault that you have problems with my organization," she added.

Contestants in Miss Universe 2025

What did the Miss Universe Organization (MUO) say?

The MUO has condemned Mr Nawat's "malicious" behavior, for which he has since apologized. In a video statement, MUO President Raul Rocha said Mr Nawat, 60, had "forgotten the true meaning of what it means to be a genuine host".

Mr Rocha said the Thai official had "humiliated, insulted and showed a lack of respect" to Ms Bosch, and committed the "serious abuse of having called security to intimidate a defenceless woman".

The MUO also claimed they would be taking legal actions against Mr Nawat. "I wish to reiterate that Miss Universe is an empowerment platform for women so that their voices can be heard in the world," Mr Rocha said.

What did Miss Mexico say?

"This is about women's rights," she said as she left the event. "This is not how things should be handled. To trash another girl is beyond disrespectful. That's why I'm taking my coat and I'm walking out."

"I just want to let my country know, I'm not afraid to make my voice heard. It's here stronger than ever. I have a purpose. I have things to say," he said.

"We're in the 21st century. I'm not a doll to be made up, styled and have my clothes changed. I came here to be a voice for all the women and all the girls who fight for causes and to tell my country that I'm completely committed to that."